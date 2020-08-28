Search

Community rally together to save couples wedding day

PUBLISHED: 15:06 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 31 December 2019

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Submitted

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Submitted

Archant

Couples whose wedding days were almost ruined by the closure of a Norfolk hotel have been overwhelmed by businesses, venues and strangers that have rallied round to save their days.

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYThe Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Manor Hotel in Mundesley announced on December 19 that it would cease trading with immediate effect after a "downturn in business in an ever-challenging market place".

Hundreds of people were left out of pocket or without a wedding venue, including almost 1,500 people who had pre-paid for a meal with prosecco at the hotel through the online deal finder, Groupon.

Bradley Wortley, 33, and Tori Vaissiere, 30, from Dereham, were one of the couples affected by the closure as they booked their wedding with the hotel in October 2019 just a few days after they got engaged.

Since we reported on the couple's situation, they have been offered dozens of services from venues, DJs, local businesses and members of the community to make sure their special day goes ahead.

Bradley and Tori who booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: SubmittedBradley and Tori who booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel in Mundesley. Picture: Submitted

Mr Wortley said: "We have been overwhelmed by the response from everyone. We have had lots of messages and emails from people we don't know offering to help us."

Another couple, Paige Sellick and her fiance Ryan, booked their wedding at The Manor Hotel for August 28, 2020.

Paige's mother Angie Sellick said: "Mel Benns, wedding planner at The Holiday Inn, Norwich north and the hotel themselves, have stepped in and have offered Paige and Ryan the most wonderfully generous package, which means that their wedding day can now go ahead as planned."

Other businesses that offered services include: Victoria Marquees, SugarBeat Eating House, The Bridge Inn at Lenwade, Chaucer Barn, Woodland Holiday Park, Topaz Entertainment, The Laundry, Harriets Cafe Tearoom, King's Lynn Town, Craft Burger, North Lodge, Cromer Town Council, Number 47 Sea Marge, Dales Country House, Links Country Park Hotels, The Thomas Paine Hotel and The Oaklands.

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

In a statement posted on Facebook, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour.

