EDP readers react to Clive Lewis ‘joking about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons Archant

A Norwich MP who pretended to shoot himself in the mouth during a House of Commons debate has prompted a mixed reaction from EDP readers.

Labour MP Clive Lewis attracted criticism on social media after he was seen reacting to comments from a Conservative MP on Tuesday.

While some Twitter users accused him of “mocking suicide”, many EDP readers took to our Facebook page to say they were not offended.

Mark Newstead said: “I’m not offended (mainly because I don’t buy into this whole “getting offended on other people’s behalf”) but it is pretty stupid of him.”

And Roddy Ward added: “There’s an awful lot to be offended by in uk politics, but this isn’t one of them.”

Laura Barry said: “The man speaking was debating tax, not suicide. This short clip takes it completely out of context and now everyone will base their opinion on it. The media is at fault here. You can’t judge a man on a 10 second clip.”

Mr Lewis made the gesture in reaction to a Tory MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

The most liked comment under our story on Facebook, by Chris Skipper, said: “Clive Lewis is an embarrassment to politics, he should have been sacked years ago.”

Meanwhile, one Twitter user said: “Labour MP Clive Lewis joking about suicide. 12 young men take their own life every week in the UK – the single biggest killer of men under 50. Disgusting.”

Paul Church said on Twitter claimed Mr Lewis’ behaviour was “ill-befitting” of an MP.

Speaking to the EDP he said: “Making a mockery of suicide, is inappropriate and hurtful to victims’ families.

“Members of Parliament are in a privileged role as servants of the people and they should, in my opinion, seek to help people, rather than mock them.

“Perhaps Mr. Lewis would like to offer to volunteer at a suicide prevention charity so he can understand the issue better?”