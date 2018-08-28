Video

WATCH: MP ‘joking about suicide’

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons Archant

Norwich MP Clive Lewis has been filmed simulating shooting himself in the mouth during a debate in the House of Commons.

The footage – which has been widely shared on social media – drew criticism online with one Twitter user saying: “Labour MP Clive Lewis joking about suicide. 12 young men take their own life every week in the UK – the single biggest killer of men under 50. Disgusting.”

The Norwich South MP is no stranger to controversy. At last year’s party conference he said to a friend at an event “get on your knees b***h” over a live microphone which left him having to apologise.

Mr Lewis was reacting to a Conservative MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

He has been contacted for comment.