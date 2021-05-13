Crumbling church tower appeal hoping to benefit from Cash For Charities campaign

Video

Published: 10:06 AM May 13, 2021

The inside of St Mary's church tower in Surlingham which needs repairing. - Credit: Derry Kelleher

Urgent repairs are needed at a medieval church tower which is at risk of collapsing if the major work is not done, according to concerned volunteers.

The Grade II*-listed round tower at St Mary's Church in Surlingham, south of Norwich, dates back to the early 13th century and features six bells.

But two of the bells, cast in 1381, cannot be rung because of structural issues within the tower including the corrosion of the cast iron frame inside the belfry caused by the expansion of internal ironwork and loose areas of external flintwork.

St Mary's Parochial Church Council (PCC) needs to raise between £90,000-£130,000 for the repairs and the Surlingham Church & Poor Charity, which was formed centuries ago, is helping the appeal.

And you can help the charity by supporting it through this paper's Cash For Charities campaign in which readers can collect coupons for over 120 Norfolk and Suffolk groups up until July 3.

The tokens, which are in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles, have to be collated by individual charities and £20,000 will be shared between organisations depending on how many coupons are collected.

Reporter Sophie Wyllie holding a Cash For Charities campaign coupon. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Derry Kelleher, chairman of the PCC, said: "The significance of St Mary’s Church has many dimensions. It has played a crucial role in the lives of Surlingham families. This work therefore requires urgent attention in order to ensure that the risk of any further deterioration or collapse is avoided."

He hoped that building work could start next year and the PCC will apply for various grants.

Another charity which is hoping to benefit from Cash For Charities is Pakefield Singers near Lowestoft which raises its own funds through concerts.

Pakefield Singers at their last live concert in October 2019 at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield before the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. - Credit: Graham Betts

The 65-strong choir, which includes singers aged 18-89, wants to use any funds raised through Cash For Charities to go towards a free performance for the community on July 10 outside All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield.

Christine Mason, Pakefield Singers chair, said: "We are always on a knife edge when it comes to funding. It has been a tough year but we are determined to keep going. Singing is so good for positive mental health and wellbeing."

For more information email charities@archant.co.uk.

What charities have signed up?

