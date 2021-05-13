Video
Crumbling church tower appeal hoping to benefit from Cash For Charities campaign
- Credit: Derry Kelleher
Urgent repairs are needed at a medieval church tower which is at risk of collapsing if the major work is not done, according to concerned volunteers.
The Grade II*-listed round tower at St Mary's Church in Surlingham, south of Norwich, dates back to the early 13th century and features six bells.
But two of the bells, cast in 1381, cannot be rung because of structural issues within the tower including the corrosion of the cast iron frame inside the belfry caused by the expansion of internal ironwork and loose areas of external flintwork.
St Mary's Parochial Church Council (PCC) needs to raise between £90,000-£130,000 for the repairs and the Surlingham Church & Poor Charity, which was formed centuries ago, is helping the appeal.
And you can help the charity by supporting it through this paper's Cash For Charities campaign in which readers can collect coupons for over 120 Norfolk and Suffolk groups up until July 3.
The tokens, which are in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News and sister weekly titles, have to be collated by individual charities and £20,000 will be shared between organisations depending on how many coupons are collected.
Derry Kelleher, chairman of the PCC, said: "The significance of St Mary’s Church has many dimensions. It has played a crucial role in the lives of Surlingham families. This work therefore requires urgent attention in order to ensure that the risk of any further deterioration or collapse is avoided."
He hoped that building work could start next year and the PCC will apply for various grants.
Another charity which is hoping to benefit from Cash For Charities is Pakefield Singers near Lowestoft which raises its own funds through concerts.
The 65-strong choir, which includes singers aged 18-89, wants to use any funds raised through Cash For Charities to go towards a free performance for the community on July 10 outside All Saints' and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield.
Christine Mason, Pakefield Singers chair, said: "We are always on a knife edge when it comes to funding. It has been a tough year but we are determined to keep going. Singing is so good for positive mental health and wellbeing."
For more information email charities@archant.co.uk.
What charities have signed up?
1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
1st Caister Scout Group
1st Hoveton & Wroxham Scout Group
1st Mattishall Scout Group
1st Snettisham Scout Group
1st Southwold and Reydon Scout Group
1st Wymondham Scout Group
2nd Wells Brownies
469 Lowestoft Air Cadets
Age UK Norfolk
All Saints' Church, Threxton
Allsorts support services CIC, Lowestoft
Asperger East Anglia
Astro Brain Tumour Fund, Hunstanton
Aylsham Older People's Association
Bact Community Transport. Bungay
Beccles Men's Shed
Beccles Lido Limited
Big C
Caister Youth and Community Centre, Caister-on-Sea
Cancer Community Chest, Norwich
Carers Matter Norfolk, Young Carers & Families
Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk
Charles Burrell Centre, Thetford
City of Norwich Aviation Museum
City WI Norwich
Company of Four, Norwich
Dereham Cancer Care
Dereham Men's Shed
Dereham Theatre Company
Ditchingham Men's Shed
DPA Performing Arts Academy, Gorleston
East Anglian Air Ambulance
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
East of England Apples & Orchards Project, Fakenham
Edith Cavell Day Centre, Swardeston
FEED Waveney Community, Lowestoft
First Dereham Scout Group
First Focus, Fakenham
Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd, Norwich
Friend in Deed, Cawston
Friends of Clinks Care Farm, Toft Monks
Get Me Out The Four Walls, Norwich
Great Ryburgh Playing Field
Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
Guide Dogs For The Blind - King's Lynn branch
Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
Harleston and District Young Farmers
Headway Norfolk and Waveney
Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
Hepworth Recreation Ground, near Diss
Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
Home-Start Suffolk
Home-Start Norfolk
How Hill Trust
Ingham Village Hall
Keeping Abreast, Norwich
Little Snoring Playgroup
Louise Hamilton Trust, Potter Heigham
Lowestoft Museum
MenTalkHealth, Thorpe St Andrew
Motor Neurone Disease Association - Kings Lynn group
N&N Hospitals Charity
Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)
Narborough and Narford Community Centre
Nelson's Journey
Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS)
Norfolk Citizens Advice
Norfolk Community Law Service
Norfolk Family Carers
Norfolk Federation of WIs
Norfolk SEN Network
Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association
North Lynn Methodist Church
North Walsham Play
North Wootton Village Hall
Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group
Norwich Foodbank
Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
Norwich Samaritans
Oak Grove Community Church, Norwich
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
Pakefield Singers
People For Animals Care Trust, Woodrising
People's Foundation of South Norfolk and Broadland
Priscilla Bacon Hospice
River Waveney Trust, Harleston
Rotary Club of Bungay
Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
RSPCA East Norfolk
Runhall Recreation Ground
Rural Coffee Caravan, Harleston
SENsational Families, Lyng
Silver Road Community Centre, Norwich
Sing Your Heart Out, Norfolk
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Sprowston Parochial Church Council
St Martins, Norwich
St Mary's Church, Tittleshall
St. John Ambulance
Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds
Star Throwers CIO, Wymondham
Sue Lambert Trust, Norwich
Surlingham Church & Poor Charity
Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
Swan Youth Project, Downham Market
The 389th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
The BUILD Charity, Norwich
The Charing Cross Centre, Norwich
The Clare School, Norwich
The Friends of Kelling Hospital
The Hamlet Charity, Norwich
The Museum of the Broads, Stalham
The Pastures
Thetford & District Dementia Support Group
Third Thorpe Rainbows, Thorpe St Andrew
Three Rivers Talking Newspaper, Bungay
Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop, Beccles
West Norwich Lions
Whitwell Hall Country Centre Ltd
William Cowper Preschool Nursery, Dereham
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
YMCA Norfolk