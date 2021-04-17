Published: 6:00 AM April 17, 2021

Charities can often be the first port of call for people in their hour of need - now we are giving you the chance to return the favour!

This newspaper is launching its Cash For Charities campaign in a bid to support some of our most stretched services in Norfolk, Waveney, and north Suffolk.

In Norfolk alone, charities are estimated to have lost £120m during the Covid pandemic, putting the squeeze on the county's most vulnerable people.

And now, at a time when so many good causes are being massively hit by the pandemic, we are asking you to show your support and to do your bit.

We have £20,000 to give away to local charities and we need your help deciding where that money should go to.

David Powles, Eastern Daily Press and Evening News editor, said: "Charities do incredible work in our region to help so many people in amazing ways.

"It's been a really tough year for them and Cash For Charities is our way of encouraging readers to support good causes which are special to them.

"So please get involved and start collecting the tokens to help support your favourite charity."

The campaign works by readers collecting tokens and putting them towards a local charity that has signed up in advance to be part of the initiative.

Charities must have a registered charity number.

So far, more than 30 different organisations have signed up to be part of Cash For Charities.

The first tokens for readers to collect will be appearing in the paper from Monday, April 26. These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionately to how many have been used for each of the different charities.

How to win a share of £20,000 for your favourite charity

All you need to do is collect the tokens printed in the participating papers from April 26 to July 3.

There is no minimum token amount required to enter, as everyone will win a portion of the money. The tokens will run in the paper for 10 weeks.

All local charities, big or small, can take part. The only criteria are that you are a registered charity and have a registered charity number.

If you would like to take part in this promotion, please fill out the Wufoo form with the required information and return it to us before April 22. Within the Wufoo form, we are asking charities to tell us what they are collecting for.

Please email charities@archant.co.uk with any questions.

Which charities have signed up so far?

Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account

Asperger East Anglia

1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group

Great Ryburgh Playing Field

Norfolk SEN Network

Wymondham Dementia Support Group

First Focus

Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper

1st Snettisham Scout Group

Charles Burrell Centre

Friends of Clinks Care Farm

Astro Brain Tumour Fund

All Saints Threxton

Norfolk Family Carers

1st Wymondham ScoutGroup

Sing Your Heart Out

YMCA Norfolk

The Woolverstone Project

St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)

Oasis English Language School

Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)

The Long Shop Museum

East Coast Sail Trust

Warren Association Trust

Southwold Sailors Reading Room

Ipswich Opportunity Group

Lower Somersham Village Hall

Sudbury Newstalk

Stonham Aspal Village Hall

Parham Airfield Museum

Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust

