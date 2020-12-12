Gallery
Mystery Christmas decorations spread festive cheer
- Credit: Sophie Wyllie
Decorations which appeared along a busy road are bringing a smile to people's faces.
Bows, tinsel and shiny wreaths have been put on lamp posts, bus shelters, telegraph poles and street signs along Wroxham Road in Sprowston.
But the identity of the person who put them up remains a mystery.
Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: The decorations are absolutely marvellous. Lots of people have decorated their homes in Sprowston. It is just what we need to brighten up the place during this difficult time."
A resident on the Original Life in Sprowston Facebook page said: "The decorations on lamp posts along Wroxham road are adorable. Thank you to the person (people) who did it, need that extra festive cheer this year. I love our little community."
