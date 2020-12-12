Mystery Christmas decorations spread festive cheer

Gallery

Published: 5:19 PM December 12, 2020

Decorations which appeared along a busy road are bringing a smile to people's faces.

Tinsel around a postbox on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Bows, tinsel and shiny wreaths have been put on lamp posts, bus shelters, telegraph poles and street signs along Wroxham Road in Sprowston.

Tinsel on a street sign off Wroxham Road, Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

But the identity of the person who put them up remains a mystery.

A wreath on a lamp post on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: The decorations are absolutely marvellous. Lots of people have decorated their homes in Sprowston. It is just what we need to brighten up the place during this difficult time."

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council. - Credit: Labour Party

A resident on the Original Life in Sprowston Facebook page said: "The decorations on lamp posts along Wroxham road are adorable. Thank you to the person (people) who did it, need that extra festive cheer this year. I love our little community."

A festive bow on a telegraph pole on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The Christmas decorations on a street sign off Wroxham Road, Sprowston. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie







