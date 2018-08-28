Search

All you need to know about the Christmas light switch-ons in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:51 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 22 November 2018

Christmas lights will be switched on across West Norfolk PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Christmas lights will be switched on across West Norfolk PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Meet Santa, drink mulled wine, eat mince pies and celebrate the start of the Christmas season in style at light switch-ons across West Norfolk.

Kings Lynn

Sunday, November 25 from 12pm to 5pm

An afternoon and evening of festive entertainment and shopping with the switching on of the Christmas lights at its heart. Santa will be in his grotto and stars from this years panto Sleeping Beauty will walking around the town centre.

REVEAL King’s Lynn - a world first, augmented reality, action adventure game launches at the light switch on. Bring your phone, solve clues, crack the codes and help save King’s Lynn.



Downham Market

Sunday, November 25 from 2pm with light switch on at 4.40pm.

An afternoon of festive crafts, food and fun in the town square leading up to and following the official switching on of the festive lights.



Wisbech

Sunday, November 25 from 3pm to 6pm

Join the Christmas lights extravaganza and get free mince pies, meet Santa, take part in a raffle where you could win £150 and much more during a festive afternoon of fun.



Hunstanton

Friday, November 30 at 5pm

The bright lights of Christmas and plenty of festive cheer comes to one of the most westerly towns in Norfolk.

