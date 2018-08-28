Search

King’s Lynn heading for its most exciting Christmas switch on ever

PUBLISHED: 15:59 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 15 November 2018

Help Margaret of Antioch find clues and crack the code to save King's Lynn. Photo: REVEAL

REVEAL

King’s Lynn is heading for its most exciting Christmas switch on ever, plunging adventure seekers into a thrilling interactive game.

The town is claiming to be the first in the world to stage REVEAL - an “active reality” adventure story, described as “a fully immersive experience for all the family”.

Designed by artists, illustrators, musicians, actors, illustrators and technologists, the game is played on a mobile phone in real-life locations in the town.

Characters appear with clues and content players must unlock to crack a code.

They tell the story of a young woman who arrives in Lynn and is given a quest to complete by Margaret of Antioch, the patron saint of the town.

Players can use social media or other online tools to help. Code breaker leaflets with instructions on how to play will also be available online and from a REVEAL pop up shop at 10 Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn. The first 20 people to solve the code will go in the Hall of Fame at revealKL.com.

The game has been created by Cambridge-based experimental arts organisation Collusion.

Its director Rachel Drury said: “This is our most ambitious project to date and we are enormously excited to bring REVEAL to life in King’s Lynn.

“REVEAL has been months in the making and brings together a diverse range of creative talent to develop a novel way of story-telling whereby the audience take part in the story as it evolves and unfolds. There are clues. There is intrigue. There are discoveries to be made.

Joint project between arts organisation Collusion and the West Norfolk council, REVEAL, allows the public to fully immerse themselves in an extraordinary and wide-ranging interactive hunt for clues on their mobile phones. Photo: West Norfolk councilJoint project between arts organisation Collusion and the West Norfolk council, REVEAL, allows the public to fully immerse themselves in an extraordinary and wide-ranging interactive hunt for clues on their mobile phones. Photo: West Norfolk council

“Our aim is to showcase how new technology shapes our world in a fun, interactive, connected way, ensuring that the experience is welcoming for everyone.”

Live shows will take place each Sunday at 4pm - starting on November 25 and continuing on December 2, 9, 16 23. Each will reveal a new part of the story.

REVEAL launches at 4pm on Sunday, November 25, as part of the switching on of the Christmas lights in the Tuesday Market Place and runs until January 4, 2019.

More can be found at www.revealkl.com.

