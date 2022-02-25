News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man who died when car crashed into house named

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:43 PM February 25, 2022
The house on Panxworth Road near South Walsham

The house on Panxworth Road near South Walsham remains boarded up following the crash. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man who died from his injuries when his car left the road and crashed into a house has been named.

Emergency services were called to Panxworth Road near South Walsham in the early hours of January 2 following reports of an accident.

Passing motorists and local householders had rushed to help after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed into the home of an elderly woman on a sharp bend.

Christopher Williams, 32, from Newtown in Thetford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death, which opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, heard he died from multiple trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision. 

A spokesman for Norfolk police confirmed investigations into the circumstances of the accident remain on-going.  

Following the accident local residents raised concerns about the safety of the road through Panxworth which has a 30mph limit as it twists through several sharp bends.

The inquest was adjourned until July 19. 

Norfolk

