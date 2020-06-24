Search

Advanced search

The Norwich City designers behind stunning seat coverings at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 June 2020

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

PA Wire

Around 27,000 fans would usually fill the stands at Carrow Road on a matchday, but last Friday’s Norwich City match was very different.

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Richard Heathcote/PA Wire/NMC PoolThe seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Richard Heathcote/PA Wire/NMC Pool

It was the Canaries’ first home game since the restart of the Premier League, and the usual roar of the home faithful was replaced by an eerie silence.

But one thing not missing was the colour – instead of yellow and green shirts, scarves and banners help by supporters, it was brought by a set of eye-catching seat coverings.

These were provided to all 20 members by the Premier League to place around the lower tier of stadiums, leaving it to the clubs to decide how to use the space.

For City, the responsibility fell to senior graphic designer Romana Buccianti and graphic designer Teague Hipkiss, who had two weeks to come up with ideas and turn them into reality.

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

You may also want to watch:

One of the most eye-catching designs – a rainbow-coloured banner paying tribute to Canaries icon Justin Fashanu – was a hit on social media.

Mr Hipkiss said: “Originally the Fashanu banner was placed on the South Stand, but then we decided to move it so it had a more prominent position behind the goal in the Regency Stand, which is of course also where the other Fashanu banner that Proud Canaries put together was displayed before the Liverpool game.”

“The rainbow flag went down so well on Twitter which was such a positive thing to see,” said Miss Buccianti.

“I don’t check social media all that much – my LinkedIn is blowing up at the moment and I don’t really use it. You step back and think ‘wow, these people are talking about stuff that we’ve done’. I can’t quite get my head around it.”

An NHS Lotus Premier League banner in the stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC PoolAn NHS Lotus Premier League banner in the stands at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool

The seat coverings appear in all four stands and feature a variety of designs, including some in the Barclay Stand created by fan groups Along Come Norwich and Barclay End.

And while season ticket holders cannot attend matches in person, their names will still be present courtesy of a subtle inclusion.

“We put together a list of NCFC ticket holders by stand and then I was able to put that into [the seat coverings] and layer it in such a way that you wouldn’t be able to see it from a distance, but up close it is clear,” Mr Hipkiss said.

“It’s a small detail, but I think a lot of people would feel nice that there is a bit of them still at Carrow Road watching on.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish

An aerial image of Horsey Windpump. Picture: John Fielding

Tributes to much-loved son and brother murdered in Norwich woods

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League loss to Everton

Kenny McLean sums up another frustrating Premier League defeat against Everton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman to stand trial accused of murder of 60-year-old next month

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The Norwich City designers behind stunning seat coverings at Carrow Road

The seat coverings on display at Carrow Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/NMC Pool