Search

Advanced search

Celebratory banner revealed to mark Fashanu wonder goal

PUBLISHED: 21:38 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:38 15 February 2020

The Justin Fashanu banner was unveiled in the River End at Carrow Road during Norwich City's match vs Liverpool. The team the player scored his wonder goal against 40 years this week. Picture: Castle Quarter

The Justin Fashanu banner was unveiled in the River End at Carrow Road during Norwich City's match vs Liverpool. The team the player scored his wonder goal against 40 years this week. Picture: Castle Quarter

Archant

Football fans have unveiled a tribute to Norwich legend Justin Fashanu on the 40th anniversary of his wonder strike.

Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant LibraryJustin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant Library

The striker, who was the first elite footballer to come out as gay, scored the left footed flick and volley against Liverpool, winning goal of the season by Match of the Day.

In a timely fashion, the tribute was revealed at Norwich's home match against Liverpool - the team Fashanu scored against 40 years ago.

The banner was produced by LGBT+ group Proud Canaries and fellow fan groups to pay tribute to Fashanu's bravery and skills, after announcing he was gay in 1990.

The player took his own life in 1998.

Justin FashanuJustin Fashanu

Cartoonist and artist David Shenton designed the banner which was held up by the River End of the stadium during the players' warm up ahead of the 5.30pm kick off.

You may also want to watch:

It incorporates a description of the goal set to a rainbow flag background and features the yellow and green of Norwich City Football Club.

Mr Shenton said: "Two years ago I drew a massive art work for Norwich Pride of LGBT+ icons nominated by the community. The most voted for person was Justin Fashanu... a man so treasured in this city, especially by the football club for his artistry as a player, and by the LGBT+ community for his courage in not hiding who he was."

Jon Punt, from Along Come Norwich group, said it pushed the message that Carrow Road was an inclusive place for everyone.

Thomas Markham-Uden, of the Barclay End Norwich, added: "Justin was someone whose identity was used against him and it's important that we use what privileges we have as a group to ensure that we put a stop to people being targeted because of who they are. Football should be for everyone, so should society, and we're proud to be part of anything that brings that goal closer to fruition."

As well as the banner, Proud Canaries have produced a limited number of double-sided scarves, with a similar design, which has been modelled by Norfolk's own Stephen Fry.

The scarves are available to buy for £10.

Di Cunningham, organiser and Proud Canaries LGBT+ fan group, said: "I'm overwhelmed that Justin still has such an important place in the hearts of Norwich fans - and that connection helps make this club super-inclusive.

"Huge credit too to the club for their ongoing commitment to equality - and in offering the flexibility and assistance to ensure that these fantastic displays of support can happen."

Most Read

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Address sealed after man’s body found

A body has been found in Oak Avenue, Loddon. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Byram season-ending injury fears after City’s 1-0 Liverpool loss

Sam Byram could be out for the season after a hamstring injury in the first half of Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s plucky 1-0 Premier League defeat against Liverpool

Liverpool keeper Alisson foils Norwich City midfielder Lukas Rupp during the first half at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool - Gutsy City beaten by relentless Liverpool

Liverpool beat City 1-0 at Carrow Road courtesy of a Sadio Mane goal. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24