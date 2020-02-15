Celebratory banner revealed to mark Fashanu wonder goal

The Justin Fashanu banner was unveiled in the River End at Carrow Road during Norwich City's match vs Liverpool. The team the player scored his wonder goal against 40 years this week. Picture: Castle Quarter Archant

Football fans have unveiled a tribute to Norwich legend Justin Fashanu on the 40th anniversary of his wonder strike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant Library Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the game where he scored his 'goal of the season'. Photo: Archant Library

The striker, who was the first elite footballer to come out as gay, scored the left footed flick and volley against Liverpool, winning goal of the season by Match of the Day.

In a timely fashion, the tribute was revealed at Norwich's home match against Liverpool - the team Fashanu scored against 40 years ago.

The banner was produced by LGBT+ group Proud Canaries and fellow fan groups to pay tribute to Fashanu's bravery and skills, after announcing he was gay in 1990.

The player took his own life in 1998.

Justin Fashanu Justin Fashanu

Cartoonist and artist David Shenton designed the banner which was held up by the River End of the stadium during the players' warm up ahead of the 5.30pm kick off.

You may also want to watch:

It incorporates a description of the goal set to a rainbow flag background and features the yellow and green of Norwich City Football Club.

Mr Shenton said: "Two years ago I drew a massive art work for Norwich Pride of LGBT+ icons nominated by the community. The most voted for person was Justin Fashanu... a man so treasured in this city, especially by the football club for his artistry as a player, and by the LGBT+ community for his courage in not hiding who he was."

Jon Punt, from Along Come Norwich group, said it pushed the message that Carrow Road was an inclusive place for everyone.

Thomas Markham-Uden, of the Barclay End Norwich, added: "Justin was someone whose identity was used against him and it's important that we use what privileges we have as a group to ensure that we put a stop to people being targeted because of who they are. Football should be for everyone, so should society, and we're proud to be part of anything that brings that goal closer to fruition."

As well as the banner, Proud Canaries have produced a limited number of double-sided scarves, with a similar design, which has been modelled by Norfolk's own Stephen Fry.

The scarves are available to buy for £10.

Di Cunningham, organiser and Proud Canaries LGBT+ fan group, said: "I'm overwhelmed that Justin still has such an important place in the hearts of Norwich fans - and that connection helps make this club super-inclusive.

"Huge credit too to the club for their ongoing commitment to equality - and in offering the flexibility and assistance to ensure that these fantastic displays of support can happen."