Caroline Flack stands down as Love Island host after assault charge

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Caroline Flack has said she will stand down as host of the winter series of Love Island after she was charged with assault.

The Norfolk television star was charged on Friday with assault following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her partner Lewis Burton, 27.

On Tuesday morning the 40-year-old told her 2.3m Instagram followers that she will not present the upcoming series of Love Island which is due to start in January in South Africa.

"There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life," she said. "While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down from Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest...but also from total strangers who send messages offering help and understanding...please know that I see them...and my boyfriends Lewis...I love you x"

The presenter was charged on Friday with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was arrested in Islington, north London, after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday after reports of a man being assaulted.

Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.

Flack is due appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on December 23.

Her boyfriend later spoke out in defence of Flack, saying she has become the subject of a "witch hunt" following her arrest.

Burton, 27, also denied he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) relating to their relationship.

He wrote: "I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life.

"I have not signed any NDA. Why would I? Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."

On Sunday morning, Flack's former fiance Andrew Brady responded to her arrest by posting screenshots of what appeared to be a heavily redacted NDA on his social media.

Burton shared a picture of himself and Flack together on social media, a day after the TV presenter was charged with assault, in an apparent show of unity.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "ITV has a long-standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision. We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

The new series is due to start on January 12 on ITV2.

Flack, grew up near Thetford and went to school in Watton. She rose to fame in the early 2000s, presenting the International Pepsi Show and co-presenting TMI on BBC Two and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.