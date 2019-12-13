Search

Caroline Flack charged with assault

PUBLISHED: 13:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 13 December 2019

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk television prestenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault following a row with her partner.

The Love Island host was taken into police custody at her London home in the early hours of Thursday morning, a home she shares with tennis player Lewis Burton.

She was subsequently charged with assault by beating on Friday, December 13.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on December 13 with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23.

"This follows an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday, December 12, after reports of a man being assaulted.

"He was not seriously injured."

Flack, grew up near Thetford and went to school in Watton. She rose to fame in the early 2000s, presenting the International Pepsi Show and co-presenting TMI on BBC Two and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

