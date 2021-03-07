Caroline Flack's twin sister 'begged her' to quit showbiz before death
- Credit: PA
Caroline Flack's twin sister would "beg" her to quit showbiz, a new documentary about the TV star's life is set to reveal.
The Love Island presenter, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15, 2020.
A forthcoming Channel 4 programme, 'Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death', is to be screened on Wednesday, March 17.
Previews have promised to "delve beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona", and say it will feature never-before-seen footage and childhood home videos.
The documentary also includes interviews with her twin sister, Jody, who admitted she was desperate for Miss Flack to have an "easy life" away from the public eye.
"‘I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would," she says, as reported by Mail Online.
"Life would have been easier but she wasn’t built for an easy life.
You may also want to watch:
"She was always scared she’d be ridiculed; she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles."
The show will also feature tributes from a number of friends, including fellow television presenter Dermot O'Leary and singer Olly Murs.
Most Read
- 1 ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years
- 2 Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation
- 3 9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk
- 4 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
- 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 6 'The real Wells people are here' - crowds stay away from coast
- 7 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 8 Anger at new plans for landmark Victorian hotel
- 9 Plans lodged for KFC and Starbucks off A140 and A143
- 10 New owners of hairdressers plan to buy out 10 salons in six months
Meanwhile her mother, Christine, speaks of how Miss Flack "found heartbreak impossible", and would regularly change doctors "so nobody would know the full extent of her problems".
Mrs Flack, who spoke candidly with this newspaper in the days following her daughter's death, also slams Lorraine Kelly and Graham Norton for joking about her losing jobs.
Last week, the family released previously unseen photos of Miss Flack ahead of the new programme's broadcast.
One shows the twin sisters wearing matching outfits as they pose in a muddy Norfolk field as girls.
Miss Flack was born in Enfield, north London, but spent much of her youth living in Norfolk, first in Thetford and then in nearby East Wretham.
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.
Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.