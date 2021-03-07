News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Caroline Flack's twin sister 'begged her' to quit showbiz before death

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:10 AM March 7, 2021    Updated: 11:38 AM March 7, 2021
Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

A new documentary about the life and death of Caroline Flack, who grew up in Norfolk, is set to be screened on Channel 4 - Credit: PA

Caroline Flack's twin sister would "beg" her to quit showbiz, a new documentary about the TV star's life is set to reveal. 

The Love Island presenter, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15, 2020.

An inquest into the death of Norfolk-raised TV presenter Caroline Flack will open on Wednesday. Pict

Caroline Flack at a book signing in Norfolk in 2015 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A forthcoming Channel 4 programme, 'Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death', is to be screened on Wednesday, March 17. 

Previews have promised to "delve beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona", and say it will feature never-before-seen footage and childhood home videos.

The documentary also includes interviews with her twin sister, Jody, who admitted she was desperate for Miss Flack to have an "easy life" away from the public eye. 

Jody & Caroline Flack, twin sisters, Norfolk, 1980s

Twin sisters Jody and Caroline Flack pictured in the Norfolk countryside as young girls - Credit: Flack family

"‘I would beg her to change jobs and leave showbiz but she never would," she says, as reported by Mail Online

"Life would have been easier but she wasn’t built for an easy life.

You may also want to watch:

"She was always scared she’d be ridiculed; she was terrified to admit her mental health struggles."

Jody, Caroline & Christine Flack, twin sisters and mother, Norfolk, 1980s

Jody, Caroline and Christine Flack, twin sisters and mother, pictured in Norfolk in the 1980s   - Credit: Flack family

The show will also feature tributes from a number of friends, including fellow television presenter Dermot O'Leary and singer Olly Murs. 

Meanwhile her mother, Christine, speaks of how Miss Flack "found heartbreak impossible", and would regularly change doctors "so nobody would know the full extent of her problems".

Mrs Flack, who spoke candidly with this newspaper in the days following her daughter's death, also slams Lorraine Kelly and Graham Norton for joking about her losing jobs. 

Undated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of Caroline Flack. Flack can be seen in tears saying "the

Caroline Flack, who grew up in Norfolk, pictured as a young adult - Credit: Channel 4/Savannah Mcmillan/PA Wire

Last week, the family released previously unseen photos of Miss Flack ahead of the new programme's broadcast.

One shows the twin sisters wearing matching outfits as they pose in a muddy Norfolk field as girls.

Miss Flack was born in Enfield, north London, but spent much of her youth living in Norfolk, first in Thetford and then in nearby East Wretham.

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Caroline Flack at a book signing in Norfolk in 2015 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.  You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

