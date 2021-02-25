Unseen family pictures of Norfolk star Caroline Flack released

Published: 12:16 PM February 25, 2021

Caroline Flack pictured as a young adult with her hair spread out - Credit: Channel 4/Savannah Mcmillan/PA Wire

The family of Caroline Flack have released previously unseen photos of her as a girl ahead of a new documentary about her life and death.

The Love Island presenter, who grew up in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40, on February 15 2020.

A photograph released by Caroline Flack's family, showing her as a teenager in the 1990s - Credit: Channel 4/Family Handout/Flack Family/PA Wire

The forthcoming Channel 4 programme promises to "delve beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona" and will feature never-before-seen footage and childhood home videos, as well as interviews with her twin sister, Jody.

Jody and Caroline Flack in the Norfolk countryside as young girls - Credit: Flack family

One image released by the family shows Caroline and Jody wearing matching outfits as they pose in a muddy Norfolk field as girls.

Another shows them, again in matching clothes, standing on a country path with their mother Christine's arms wrapped around them. The pair are dressed in striped tops, blue skirts and white socks.

A school portrait of Caroline Flack, taken in the 1990s - Credit: Channel 4/Family Handout/Flack Family/PA Wire

Two other images feature Miss Flack as a teenager, and in both she wears red lipstick and smiles broadly at the camera. The second is a school photograph taken in the 1990s and shows her with cropped hair.

A final image sees the TV star as an adult with her head tossed back and her hair spread outwards.

Miss Flack was born in Enfield, north London, but spent much of her youth living in Norfolk, first in Thetford and then in nearby East Wretham.

Jody, Caroline and Christine Flack, twin sisters and mother, Norfolk, 1980s - Credit: Flack family

The documentary will feature tributes from Olly Murs, her co-host on The Xtra Factor, fellow presenter Dermot O'Leary, and family and friends.

At the inquest into her death, held August last year in London, coroner Mary Hassell found Miss Flack took her life after learning she would be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her then-boyfriend and was fearing publicity around it.

Jody and Caroline Flack enjoying a walk in the countryside - Credit: Flack family

Afterwards, her mother described her as “beautiful, fun, opinionated, kind, loyal, full of confidence, and full of fears”.

But she added: “Because she was successful and because she was so open about her life and her loves, she became an easy target for cruel and spiteful people who, if they knew the pain they caused, would be ashamed.”

The documentary is coming soon to Channel 4.