Outrage over Caroline Flack biography announced two days after her death

PUBLISHED: 13:04 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 17 February 2020

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Writers and journalists have voiced their fury after a biography of Norfolk-raised television host Caroline Flack was announced just two days after her death.

The Love Island host's family announced on Saturday, February 15, that Miss Flack - who grew up near Thetford and went to school in Watton - had died.

Just two days later, on Monday, February 17, it was confirmed that a biography of her life will be released on April 30 - just 10 weeks after her death.

Titled 'Caroline... The Short, Sweet and Tragic Life of Caroline Flack', the book will be written by Emily Herbert and published by Ad Lib Publishing, with a share of proceeds set to go to cyber bullying charities.

Miss Herbert has written a number of other posthumous biographies in the past, based on the likes of musician George Michael, legendary radio host Sir Terry Wogan and comic Robin Williams, among others.

READ MORE: 'We'd bring back tadpoles in jam jars' - Caroline Flack's fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Per The Bookseller, director John Blake said: "Emily is a wonderful writer who has serious and important things to say about this terrible tragedy.

"She will reveal much that is unknown about this sad story."

However, the biography's announcement has been met by a backlash from authors, writers and journalists on social media, who have questioned the necessity and the timing of the announcement.

Daily Telegraph arts and entertainment editor Anita Singh tweeted a screenshot of the news, along with the caption: "No time like the present, eh?"

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan described the move as "awful", while author Emma Gannon said: "I don't like this. I don't like this at all".

Ad Lib Publishing have been approached for comment.

