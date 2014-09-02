Search

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

PUBLISHED: 18:27 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 15 February 2020

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40.

Caroline Flack has died at age 40. Pictured at Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCaroline Flack has died at age 40. Pictured at Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The family of the former Love Island host, who grew up near Thetford, and went to school in Watton, have confirmed the news today (February 15).

A statement said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Miss Flack rose to fame in the early 2000s, presenting the International Pepsi Show and co-presenting TMI on BBC Two and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

She was most know for the dating show Love Island, but stood down ahead of its winter series following allegations of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Miss Flack is alleged to have hit Burton over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury but entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Miss Flack was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial which is set to begin in March.

On February 13, the television presenter posted on Instagram for the first time since she was advised to avoid social media platforms.

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on after they were crowned winner of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

Tributes have poured in from former Love Island contestants, presenters and the entertainment world.

Former contestant Wes Nelson wrote a long message on Instagram next to a picture of himself with Flack.

He wrote: "I can't believe what I'm reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I've ever met, I have nothing but great memories! It was just weeks since we were chatting away!".

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Pasha Kovalev and Caroline Flack on the live show of the BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

Laura Whitmore, who took over hosting the winter series of Love Island from Flack, tweeted: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't", followed by a broken hearted emoji.

Radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman tweeted: "I can't quite believe what has happened. Caroline you didn't deserve this. Such sad and tragic news. Love to all her family.

"The media and social media have SO much to answer for. RIP Lovely Flack".

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack on his Instagram story on a former post from Miss Flack which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind".

Caroline Flack attending the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Schofield wrote: "You poor darling girl my heart is breaking "BeKind".

She was a co-presenter on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW! alongside Joe Swash and Russell Kane for two years starting in 2009, the same year she co-hosted Gladiators with Ian Wright on Sky One.

She left Get Me Out of Here! NOW! in 2011 to host another spin-off programme, The Xtra Factor with popstar and ex Olly Murs and the pair would later be promoted to host the X-Factor for one year.

In March 2019, Miss Flack took part in an episode of Channel 4's charity show The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, having made her West End stage debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Caroline Flack (left) and Amber Davies with the award for Reality Programme at the 2018 TRIC Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Caroline Flack attending the House of Fraser BAFTA TV Awards 2016 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank, London. The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs attending the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in aid of charities Nordon Robbins and Brit Trust at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Simon Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Rita Ora, Nick Grimshaw, Caroline Flack and Olly Murs arriving for the X Factor auditions at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Caroline Flack on the catwalk during the Fashion for Relief a charity fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell for the Ebola crisis in Africa at Somerset House, London.Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

File photo dated 2/9/2014 of Caroline Flack attending the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The TV presenter has died, her family said in a statement. PA Photo. Issue date: Saturday February 15, 2020. See PA story DEATH Flack. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

