Person taken to hospital following crash

Published: 10:02 AM April 22, 2021

A person was taken to hospital for treatment following a crash in west Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Lynn Road and Sandy Lane junction in Ingoldisthorpe on Wednesday, April 21.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 3.41pm, and appliances from Heacham and Sandringham attended the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service said they responded to an emergency call shortly before 3.45pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

"One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."

A police spokesperson said officers were also on scene to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction, and the road was initially closed.

They added that minor injuries were reported.

Lynx Bus posted on social media that its service on the B1440 at Ingoldisthorpe was disrupted due to the accident, but the service returned to its normal routes at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.