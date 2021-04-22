Person taken to hospital following crash
- Credit: Google
A person was taken to hospital for treatment following a crash in west Norfolk.
Emergency services were called to the incident at the Lynn Road and Sandy Lane junction in Ingoldisthorpe on Wednesday, April 21.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 3.41pm, and appliances from Heacham and Sandringham attended the scene.
The East of England Ambulance Service said they responded to an emergency call shortly before 3.45pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: "One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
"One patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care."
A police spokesperson said officers were also on scene to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction, and the road was initially closed.
They added that minor injuries were reported.
Most Read
- 1 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
- 2 Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay
- 3 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
- 4 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
- 5 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
- 6 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
- 7 Man died after lorry crashed into litter picking vans on A11
- 8 Electric scooter riders arrested for drink-driving
- 9 Work on 4,000 new Norfolk homes to start in 2022
- 10 Tiny baby saved by 120-mile flight in 'wrong' helicopter
Lynx Bus posted on social media that its service on the B1440 at Ingoldisthorpe was disrupted due to the accident, but the service returned to its normal routes at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.