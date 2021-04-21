Emergency services called to west Norfolk crash

Published: 5:44 PM April 21, 2021 Updated: 5:50 PM April 21, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a west Norfolk crash.

The fire service, police and ambulance were called to the incident at the Lynn Road and Sandy Lane junction in Ingoldisthorpe.

A police spokesperson said officers were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday, April 21 to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the junction.

They added that minor injuries were reported.

Police remain at the scene and the road was initially closed.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called at 3.41pm.

Lynx Bus posted on social media that due to an accident and subsequent road closure on the B1440 at Ingoldisthorpe they were unable to serve Snettisham Factory Shop, Dersingham Thaxters or any bus stops in Ingoldisthorpe.

All buses were diverted via the A149.

But in an update, the service said the road has now reopened at Ingoldisthorpe, and buses would start returning to their normal routes.