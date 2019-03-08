'Join in with the songs, roar the lads on' - Rallying call to Norwich City fans ahead of Watford game

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans are being urged to turn Carrow Road into a cauldron of noise as the embattled Canaries hunt for a much-needed win tonight.

The fixture against Watford FC has become almost a must-win game, with five losses and a draw in the past six games for the men in yellow and green.

A defeat against the Hornets would leave the Canaries propping up the Premier League table in 20th place.

Now fans' groups are leading the call for supporters to get behind the team by raising the roof and matching the atmosphere at Norwich's last win - the 3-2 triumph over title holders Manchester City.

Di Cunnigham, of Proud Canaries, said: "In my heart I am desperate for a win, for the fans, for the players, for Farke, Webber and Delia.

"Never mind our place in the table, my team have lost their swagger and I want it back."

David Wiltshire, of Barclay End Norwich, has also issued a rallying call, asking fans to be the 12th man.

He said: "Join in with the songs, roar the lads on when they're going forward and get behind them if they're on the back foot.

"It's a massive game, and we want to play as big a part as possible."

Fan groups came together for our 'One City Strong' campaign at the end of last season, to unite the city behind the club for the final promotion push.

The successful campaign was aimed at showing the players as much support as possible in the hope of encouraging them across the finish line and into the Premier League.

Andrew Lawn of Along Come Norwich wants the atmosphere at Carrow Road to mirror the win against the Champions seven games ago.

Norwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City, creating a wonderful memory for today's fans Norwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City, creating a wonderful memory for today's fans

He said: "In the Man City game, everyone cheered every throw-in and every tackle. We need that atmosphere tomorrow and at future games.

"We are Norwich fans, none of us go into games expecting us to win.

"But we go because we all want the same thing - Norwich to win."

The Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: "At the end of the day, there are still 80 odd points still to play for, but it is essential we get behind our team.

"Our sporting director Stuart Webber made clear his players respond to the crowd, just like they did in the Man City game."

