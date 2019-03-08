Search

Advanced search

'Join in with the songs, roar the lads on' - Rallying call to Norwich City fans ahead of Watford game

PUBLISHED: 06:15 08 November 2019

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans are being urged to turn Carrow Road into a cauldron of noise as the embattled Canaries hunt for a much-needed win tonight.

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

The fixture against Watford FC has become almost a must-win game, with five losses and a draw in the past six games for the men in yellow and green.

A defeat against the Hornets would leave the Canaries propping up the Premier League table in 20th place.

Now fans' groups are leading the call for supporters to get behind the team by raising the roof and matching the atmosphere at Norwich's last win - the 3-2 triumph over title holders Manchester City.

Di Cunnigham, of Proud Canaries, said: "In my heart I am desperate for a win, for the fans, for the players, for Farke, Webber and Delia.

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

"Never mind our place in the table, my team have lost their swagger and I want it back."

David Wiltshire, of Barclay End Norwich, has also issued a rallying call, asking fans to be the 12th man.

He said: "Join in with the songs, roar the lads on when they're going forward and get behind them if they're on the back foot.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a massive game, and we want to play as big a part as possible."

Fan groups came together for our 'One City Strong' campaign at the end of last season, to unite the city behind the club for the final promotion push.

The successful campaign was aimed at showing the players as much support as possible in the hope of encouraging them across the finish line and into the Premier League.

Andrew Lawn of Along Come Norwich wants the atmosphere at Carrow Road to mirror the win against the Champions seven games ago.

Norwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City, creating a wonderful memory for today's fansNorwich City players celebrate during their famous 3-2 win over Manchester City, creating a wonderful memory for today's fans

He said: "In the Man City game, everyone cheered every throw-in and every tackle. We need that atmosphere tomorrow and at future games.

"We are Norwich fans, none of us go into games expecting us to win.

"But we go because we all want the same thing - Norwich to win."

The Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: "At the end of the day, there are still 80 odd points still to play for, but it is essential we get behind our team.

"Our sporting director Stuart Webber made clear his players respond to the crowd, just like they did in the Man City game."

Do not miss your Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goody bags for £1 at usual places of sale before the game, where you can also pick up free Norwich City sticker albums.

Most Read

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five men due in court on drugs charges linked to teenager’s death

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Village’s unique war memorial honours its dead

The Rev Sheila James with the poppy wreath from Freebridge at the memorial cottages in Clenchwarton Picture: Paul Tibbs

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - Episode 47: Spooky stories at The Merchant’s House in Norwich

Weird Norfolk Halloween. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Join in with the songs, roar the lads on’ - Rallying call to Norwich City fans ahead of Watford game

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists