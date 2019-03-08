One City Strong: Norwich fans pledge their support to get Carrow Road roaring

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:26 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 05 April 2019

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign.

Fans have pledged their support to a campaign to get Carrow Road roaring for Norwich City’s remaining four home games of the season.

A familiar sight for Norwich City fans - Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesA familiar sight for Norwich City fans - Teemu Pukki celebrating a goal . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

As the Canaries begin their final promotion push this weekend, we are aiming to unite the entire city behind the club as part of our ‘One City Strong’ campaign.

It begins tomorrow when we will be giving away Canary foam hands before the home game with QPR, while on Wednesday, April 10, we begin the ‘Sing Up the River End’ rallying cry.

Now, fans and other supporters’ groups have pledged to back the initiative over the coming weeks.

Andrew Lawn, co-founder of the Along Come Norwich fan site which is working with this newspaper on the campaign, said: “We want everyone to enjoy going to the football and we know there are people who sit in every stand who want to sing and get involved.

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoyed themselves at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe traveling Norwich City fans enjoyed themselves at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“And so anything we can do to encourage them and to make them feel part of it all can only be a good thing.”

Wednesday’s Reading game will see fan mosaics created in the lower Barclay and the lower Regency (previously known as the River End) spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

This will take place as the players come out for kick-off, creating a colourful spectacle at both ends of the grounds.

At key points during the game the scoreboard will also flash up with “Sing up the River End” and “Come on you Yellows” - as it once did in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mario Vrancic scored the winner as the Canaries won 2-1 at Reading earlier this season, who come to Carrow Road next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMario Vrancic scored the winner as the Canaries won 2-1 at Reading earlier this season, who come to Carrow Road next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It is hoped this will encourage supporters to sing out loud and proud.

Mr Lawn said 10 representatives from Along Come Norwich who normally sit in the Barclay will join those in the lower Regency to get the singing started.

The overall campaign is aimed at showing the players as much support as possible in the hope of encouraging them across the finish line and into the Premier League.

Mr Lawn said: “The club has been good enough to give us 10 tickets for people who usually sit in the Barclay but are happy to move around.

“These people will sit together in the River End and create some noise, and those who want to join in, will.

“A lot of people feel a bit more empowered to sing when others around them are singing.”

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: “I think anything that helps ramp up the atmosphere is a good thing.

“The fans are massively important to the players. The more noise we make, the better.”

