Search

Advanced search

First look at plans for inside of former bank

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 11 March 2020

The former Barclays bank will be turned into a cafe and soft play area Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Ian West

The former Barclays bank will be turned into a cafe and soft play area Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Ian West

Archant

A ball pool, soft play maze and beanbag area are some of the features planned for a 'first of its kind' soft play area and cafe in a Norfolk town.

The vacant Barclays Bank building in Swaffham, which closed its doors in the town for the final time back in July 2018, has remained empty for almost two years.

You may also want to watch:

Now Breckland Council has approved plans for the old building to be turned into a café and soft play area.

Pictures from the applicant's architect, Create Design, show the initial floor plans and drawings for the site.

A spokesperson from Create Design said: 'This will be the first of its kind in Swaffham, which has no similar such facilities. We should open around the end of the month.'

The floor plans show a spacious cafe area with seating for 31 people along with a soft play area which includes a ball pool, maze and beanbag area.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was like the apocalypse’: woman with brain tumour warns over paracetamol panic-buying

Kerri Parker, who has an incurable brain tumour, has spoken out after not being able to buy items from shops due to stockpiling following the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture Kerri Parker/Lisa Cullender

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Knife murder victim’s mum admits drug dealing

Connor Barrett, 20, died after he was stabbed at a party in Hemsby. Picture: Norfolk Police

Female busker left ‘distressed and intimidated’ after man kicks violin case

A busker has been left intimidated after an incident outside of Jarrold's on London Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant

City centre shopping street to be dug up in last phase of £2.75m changes

Part of London Street will be dug up to be re-paved. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24