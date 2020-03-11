First look at plans for inside of former bank

A ball pool, soft play maze and beanbag area are some of the features planned for a 'first of its kind' soft play area and cafe in a Norfolk town.

The vacant Barclays Bank building in Swaffham, which closed its doors in the town for the final time back in July 2018, has remained empty for almost two years.

Now Breckland Council has approved plans for the old building to be turned into a café and soft play area.

Pictures from the applicant's architect, Create Design, show the initial floor plans and drawings for the site.

A spokesperson from Create Design said: 'This will be the first of its kind in Swaffham, which has no similar such facilities. We should open around the end of the month.'

The floor plans show a spacious cafe area with seating for 31 people along with a soft play area which includes a ball pool, maze and beanbag area.