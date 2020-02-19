Green light given to former bank to become soft play area

Proposals for a new soft play area in a west-Norfolk town have been approved by Breckland Council.

Now, Breckland Council have approved plans for the old building to be turned into a café and soft play area.

Plans were submitted to Breckland Council in December 2019 showing proposed building drawings with improvements to the front.

The plans are requesting change of use from financial and professional services, to retail and restaurants and cafes, while also retaining the original use.

In a letter submitted to the council, it said: "Subject to the change of use there is a potential tenant for A3 use [restaurants and cafe] which will be a cafe with an integral children's soft play area.

"There is no such facilities in town at the present and such a use would be a positive development for Swaffham."