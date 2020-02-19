Search

Green light given to former bank to become soft play area

PUBLISHED: 13:32 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 19 February 2020

The vacant Barclays Bank building in Swaffham, which closed its doors in the town for the final time back in July 2018, has remained empty for almost two years. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Archant

Proposals for a new soft play area in a west-Norfolk town have been approved by Breckland Council.

The vacant Barclays Bank building in Swaffham, which closed its doors in the town for the final time back in July 2018, has remained empty for almost two years.

Now, Breckland Council have approved plans for the old building to be turned into a café and soft play area.

You may also want to watch:

Plans were submitted to Breckland Council in December 2019 showing proposed building drawings with improvements to the front.

The plans are requesting change of use from financial and professional services, to retail and restaurants and cafes, while also retaining the original use.

In a letter submitted to the council, it said: "Subject to the change of use there is a potential tenant for A3 use [restaurants and cafe] which will be a cafe with an integral children's soft play area.

"There is no such facilities in town at the present and such a use would be a positive development for Swaffham."

