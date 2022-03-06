Can Norfolk hang on to its holidaymakers?

Tom and Alex Atkinson, the owners of Norfolk Cottage Agency, are optimistic that tourists will return this year - Credit: Norfolk Cottage Agency

The county saw a tourism boom over the last two summers as Covid restrictions kept people from going abroad. With foreign travel now on offer again, will Norfolk lose its lure? DERIN CLARK reports

The summer of 2022 looks set to be very different from recent years. For a start, it will be the first since 2019 without Covid restrictions.

But despite those restrictions the region's tourism sector reported roaring trade, as holidaymakers - with curbs on overseas travel - looked to stay close to home.

Now, with foreign holidays once again back on the agenda, the region's tourism businesses - as they gear up for the season - are wondering what the summer will bring.

Lucy Richardson, from North Norfolk holiday cottage firm Crabpot Cottages, said the early signs were promising and that she hoped many who discovered the county for the first time during Covid would be coming back.

"Many people discovered Norfolk for the first time last year and we hope they saw how much Norfolk has to offer and will come back," she said. "We have had a record start to the year for bookings and our peak season is filling up so we are very optimistic for another bumper season."

Alex Atkinson, owner of Norfolk Cottage Agency, said she also optimistic.

"Naturally some people will want to seek out the sun in 2022 and 2023," she said. "That said, Norfolk is a very popular area of the country and offers tourists an abundance of reasons to visit."

The industry, however, knows that it will take work to bring tourists back to Norfolk, and many across the region are setting up events and attractions to entice holidaymakers.

VisitNorwich, for example, has been working with VisitEngland to promote the city as a tourist destination.

This includes featuring as part of a marketing campaign run with LADbible - an online company aimed at young men.

VisitNorwich also said many local firms had changed their focus since the onset of the pandemic. In particular, she said much work had been done to promote and market Norwich as a city break destination.

Mel Cook, PR and marketing manager at Visit Norwich - Credit: Norwich BID

Mel Cook, PR and marketing manager at Visit Norwich, said: “During the pandemic we saw travel and broadcast media turning a spotlight on domestic tourism. This has given Norwich and Norfolk a valuable opportunity to further engage with audiences, showcasing what the city has to offer in terms of high-quality experiences, food and drink, places to visit and places to stay."

She added: “Feedback from visitors and our City Hosts is that once people have discovered Norwich as a destination, they’re eager to return. We hope that following the success of summer 2021, where we saw Norwich flourish as a staycation destination, it will remain front-of-mind as a top location to travel to.

“I believe the legacy of this will be that domestic travellers will continue to take short breaks and holidays in this country even when they return to international travel."

The Holkham Estate, which runs a number of tourist destinations in North Norfolk including Holkham beach, Wells-next-the-Sea and traditional pub The Victoria, is looking forward to welcoming holidaymakers back.

Wells-next-the-Sea is normally a popular destination with holidaymakers - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Lucy Downing, head of marketing at Holkham, said: "While we have been fortunate to have had lots of outdoor space in which to welcome people during the summers of 2020 and 2021, the team can’t wait to welcome visitors to the best offering I think we have ever had at Holkham."

The north Norfolk estate has recently launched its spring and summer programme of events designed to bring visitors to the area.

Ms Downing added: "We’re noticing that the trend for short breaks is continuing, and also the demand for increased quality and something special.

"Our advice would be to plan ahead if you’re thinking of booking a staycation or special break away anywhere in north Norfolk, as demand is definitely outstripping supply."

Despite the challenges facing the industry, many are optimistic about the upcoming season.

Mr Atkinson said: "We're very positive and can't wait to get stuck into the holiday season this year.

"The long term effect of Covid on tourism in Norfolk will be positive as it has strengthened the area as a UK destination for all ages for years to come."



