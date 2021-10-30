Cutting-edge companies which call south Norfolk home

World renowned supercar manufacturers and multi-million pound tech companies are just some of the businesses that call south Norfolk home.

Norfolk has some of the biggest companies in the country, which help drive the UK economy and provide local jobs.

And some of those in south Norfolk are just an example of what makes our county special.

Here's a list of the big businesses in the area:

Midwich

Midwich in Diss. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Midwich, based in Diss, is the biggest employer in the town and operates across the UK, Ireland, Continental Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The firm is a specialist audio visual distributor to the trade market, and has more than 250 employees at its headquarters on Vince's Road.

Established in 1979, the company provides a range of services from large format displays, projectors, LED panels and digital signage as well as IT services helping improve the efficiency of businesses through the use of automated data and credit services.

In January 1982 it had just 11 members of staff, and some of its growth is said to be down to the acquisition of smaller companies.

And that success is set to increase with bosses at the multi-million pound company looking to expand its international footprint.

Lotus

Lotus managing director Matt Windle and the new Emira - Credit: Denise Bradley

Supercar giant Lotus has headquarters in Hethel, near Wymondham, where all its cars are assembled.

The sports car manufacturer, founded by Colin Chapman, made Norfolk its home in 1966.

The company has recently expanded its workforce for the production of new car model Emira, creating around 200 new jobs, in addition to the 670 employees who have joined Lotus since September 2017.

The new Lotus Emira in production at Hethel. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The world premiere of the car was beamed from Norfolk live around the world, including on two massive billboards in Los Angeles and London - continuing to highlight the influence south Norfolk businesses have on the global stage.

After investment of £100m in the Hethel base, new 12,000 sqft facilities mean Lotus can treble its current production with the Emira.

New factory lines, automated paint spray units and a 'monsoon' tunnel to test the car in all conditions mean Lotus can produce a minimum of 4,800 of the cars a year.

Gressingham Foods

Gressingham Foods has linked farms in the south Norfolk area. - Credit: Archant

Gressingham Foods, which has duck farms near Diss, is one of the UK's biggest duck meat producers, processing millions during the festive period which are supplied to retailers, manufacturers and caterers.

The Suffolk-based company has linked farms in the south Norfolk area, with suppliers Green Label Poultry based at Homelea Farm in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough.

Co-owners and joint managing directors of Gressingham Duck, Geoffrey and William Buchanan. Picture: Pier Marketing/Gressingham Foods - Credit: Pier Marketing/Gressingham Foods

The family-owned food business, which is run by brothers Geoff and William Buchanan, employs around 650 staff, a figure which increases by a couple of hundred over the Christmas production period across Suffolk and Norfolk, of which 350 are based at its Redgrave site.

Panel Graphic

A staff member at work in the factory at plastics manufacturer Panel Graphic in Loddon. Picture: Panel Graphic - Credit: Panel Graphic

The family-run specialist plastic manufacturer, which is based in Loddon, makes parts for the automobile sector including Bentley Motors and McLaren Automative, alongside industrial technology equipment, marine aviation and electronic displays.

It has two productions sites making up 25,000 sq ft, with one factory used for the application of surface treatments and the other housing fabrication equipment that is used to produce finished parts.

Managing director Steve Earl launched Panel Graphic in 2001 and has seen it grow to become internationally recognised. He also employs a team that includes several of his family members.

Managing director Steve Earl was made an MBE earlier this year for his efforts in helping the national PPE shortage. - Credit: Panel Graphic

The company switched its production to PPE face shields during the pandemic, and was manufacturing more than 10,000 face shields per day within a week of the UK going into lockdown to help with the national shortage of PPE.

Norfolk Feather Company

Workers at the Norfolk Feather Company. - Credit: Archant

Some of the UK's highest quality pillows are made in south Norfolk, which has had Norfolk Feather Company's factory in Diss for many decades.

The family business, which has been operating for more than 90 years, produces pillows, cushions and pads for a range of well-known retailers, including Harrods.

Its Diss factory uses cutting-edge techniques stuffing tens of thousands of pillows with feathers and down before being sent to stores across the country.

The employer is set to relocate to new headquarters in Snetterton, moving across around 47 staff.



