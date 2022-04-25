News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants

Derin Clark

Published: 8:35 AM April 25, 2022
Wherry Hotel

Wherry Hotel at Oulton Broad has been sold - Credit: Anglia Restaurants Ltd

Oulton Broad-based Wherry Hotel and the Castle Carvery restaurant chain have been sold to the RedCat Pub Company Group for an undisclosed sum. 

The restaurants, which are located in Norwich and Caister-on-sea, along with the hotel were previously owned by Anglia Restaurants Ltd.

The company decided to sell the properties due to the owners - husband and wife team Arthur and Michelle Williams - planning to take partial-retirement and hand over the remaining business to their son. 

It continues to own the Fatso restaurant brand, which has two locations in Norwich. 

Mrs Williams, director at Anglia Restaurants Ltd, said: "We are really pleased with the outcome of this deal and are looking forward to beginning a new phase of our businesses and focusing on our Fatso's brand."

Part of its plans includes opening more Fatso restaurants across Norfolk and Suffolk, which Mrs Williams said they hope to do "as soon as possible". 

RedCat Pub Company Group owns pubs, hotels and restaurants across England including King William IV Country Pub Hotel in Sedgeford, Norfolk, as well as The Bull Inn at Barton Mills and Turks Head in Woodbridge, Suffolk. 

