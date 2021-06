Published: 6:07 PM June 30, 2021

The Mischief in Norwich, The Green Dragon in Thetford and The King's Head in Cromer on whether you can join them for football this weekend - Credit: Archant

Saturday marks one of England's biggest football matches.

As England go head-to-head with the Ukraine on Saturday in the quarter finals of the Euro 2020, tables across the county are being booked up in advance.

We spoke to more than 40 pubs across the region to find out if they are fully booked, taking walk-ins, or have some space available.

Check out the list below before heading to your local:

The Lamb, Orford Place, Norwich

The pub's online booking system shows it is fully for the England match.

The Woolpack, Golden Ball Street, Norwich

Is fully booked.

Staff said more than 300 people piled onto the pub's page as of the final whistle on Tuesday to try and secure a spot for the weekend.

The Murderers, Timberhill, Norwich

Landlord Phil Cutter has seen his historic city centre pub packed for at least two hours before kick off throughout the Euros.

He said: "It's great to see the pub full again. We're operating on a first come, first serve basis and before the England games we've been packed from a couple of hours before.

Phil Cutter, the Murderers, pictured before the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

"Of course it's not the same under restrictions. We've got increased overheads with more staff on, but people are drinking slower because they're sat at tables, and we can't get as many people in.

"Seeing England get this far and then - all being well - beating Ukraine isn't just good for the nation, it's good for the bottom line."

Bar and Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Fully booked.

The Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

The Compleat Angler is ideally located close to Norwich Rail Station. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fully booked for the England match, and is usually two thirds full for any other football game.

Team leader Dan Fox said: "We put all of the match fixtures online and within about five days of them even being released they're fully booked - faster if it's England.

"We're fully booked but the phone's still ringing off the hook. We've had about sixty people call us this morning trying to get a table, it's absolutely mad.

"There's no room during the match and then we tend to be pretty full for the rest of the night with people sticking around for some drinks.

"Even when England's not playing we're about two thirds full, so we're pretty busy most of the time."

The Ten Bells, St Benedict's Street, Norwich

Owner Frances Chisholm said the Ten Bells will be showing the match, but with commentary off for those who want to enjoy the game in a more relaxed manner.

No bookings, walk-in only.

The Mischief, Fye Bridge, Norwich

Jeff Davies, landlord at The Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Is accepting walk-ins only, but expects to be full from around 5pm onwards.

Landlord Jeff Davies said: "On Tuesday we were full about an hour before kick off, and for games at the weekend we tend to be full a couple of hours before.

"On a weekend - especially with England playing and at this level - we'll be packed from about 5pm I'd say. We've been really busy, operating at about 90pc of revenue of our normal level, despite the fact we're only operating at 40pc capacity.

"I have walked into a couple of pubs and seen reserved signs on the tables for 8pm, and it's quarter to nine and there's still no one there.

"It's worth reminding people that if they have booked somewhere it's not on to not show up - especially after everything pubs have been through."

Colonel H, Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth

Walk in, but get there early.

Football fans at the Woolpack pub in Norwich in 2012. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Pier Tavern, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

Walk in only, but come an hour before kick-off as that's when people will start arriving.

The Avenue, Beatty Road, Great Yarmouth

Fully booked but another screen may be added to the garden.

Burgh Hall, Burgh Castle

Fully booked.

Bar 1, Pier Walk, Gorleston-on-Sea

Fully booked.

Football fans watching the England v Germany Euros game at The Arena in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Black Horse, Thetford

Terry Gillman, landlord, said: “Everybody who was in here on Tuesday got priority for tables on Saturday. We were full last night. I have two tables at the moment, one that seats four people and one that seats two.

“But saying that, I have regulars who were away and are back this weekend. So, we will prioritise for those regular customers. We are looking to be full on Saturday without even advertising.”

The Green Dragon, Thetford

The Green Dragon public house in Thetford, festooned with England Football Team memorabillia in preparation for the up coming World Cup.Pictures:SONYA BROWNCopy:For: TBT/EDP©Eastern Daily Press 2006 - Credit: Archant

From Facebook: “We are already fully booked for England’s Saturday game” (Tuesday night).

The Chase, Thetford

Said: "We are fully booked for Saturday. It was pretty instant. It was the same night. We have been booked up since last night."

The Railway Tavern, Thetford

Wrote: "Thanks to our regulars for a great night last night watching England. Owing to demand we are taken table booking for Saturday and only have five tables of two left. Contact 01842 824663."

England fans watch intensely as England draw with Scotland. - Credit: Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Saracen's Head, Diss

Fully booked for England game.

The Waterfront Inn, Diss

Abbie Carpenter, assistant manager, said: "We have a few bookings, but we are still taking more. We will see how it goes. There is still capacity in the pub. We have had more online bookings and a couple of phone calls and as the day goes on there will probably be more."

The Greyhound, Diss

Said: "We are showing it but not taking bookings first come first serve. We are expecting it to be packed."

England fans at the Woolpack ready for the match against Scotland in the Euros 2020. From left, Charlie Boylan and Ethan Collins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Dickleburgh Crown, Dickleburgh

Andy Crawford, landlord of the Dickleburgh Crown, said: “We are fully booked actually. We have about 30 plus coming – that's all we are allowed. Pretty much after we won, everyone started booking. All the people from last night booked in again, being a village pub that’s the way it is.”

The Wellington Pub and Smokehouse, Garden Street, Cromer

Fully booked at the bar but weather permitting will put a 75" TV up in the courtyard which is first come first served.

The Albion, Church Street, Cromer

Fully booked.

The King's Head, High Street, Cromer

Showing the match with two screens outside and two indoors. Not taking bookings, walk-ins only.

The Crown Inn, Lifeboat Plain, Sheringham

Fully booked.

Tyneside Club, Station Road, Sheringham

Showing the match, members-only, does not take bookings

The White Swan, Church Street, North Walsham

Fully booked.

The Black Swan, Black Swan Loke, North Walsham

Fully booked.

The King's Arms, King's Arms Street, North Walsham

Showing the match - fully booked inside, space for walk-ins outside weather permitting

The Fenman in King's Lynn

Fully booked up and waiting on one more confirmation. The business has three TV's indoors and can seat around 48 people.

Kayleigh Thompson, barmaid, said: "As soon as England won yesterday, the phone started to ring. I've had to turn people away."

The Crossways in King's Lynn

Has tables available, around eight out of 20 are left.

The Ancient Mariner Inn in Hunstanton

Fully booked.

The Swan Hotel in Downham Market

Has had around five bookings so far and have two tables left, and will also be to seat people in an outside area and car park area which has around eight benches.

The Chequers in Wimbotsham

Has seating available, they have two screens with one inside and one outdoors.

Bosses think they have 10 tables available, and said they were fully booked for Tuesday's game and imagine Saturday will be the same.

The New Inn in Hockwold

Has spaces available and can sit around 12 people. They don't take bookings and people will be able to be seated on the day on a first come first served basis.

The Waveney pub on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad

First come first served basis.

The Commodore pub on Commodore Road, Oulton Broad

Limited tables remaining.

The Oxford Arms on Oxford Road, Lowestoft

Features five big screen TVs dotted around the pub, including the beer garden.

The pub has to shut its doors if capacity is reached, and tables cannot be reserved.

Sports bar at The Claremont in Lowestoft

The sports bar is showing all of the Euro games as it offers seven screens of live sport.

Bookings can be made via facebook messenger or 07375554567.

Lady of the Lake on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad

Showing matches, for pre-booked tables of up to six people.

Message on facebook or call 01502 516145 to book.

Norman Warrior pub, on Fir Lane, Lowestoft

Fully booked.

The Norman Warrior pub will operate ticket only events for this year's Euros. - Credit: Mick Howes

Pub landlord Shaun Waters said that all of England's matches thus far have been sell outs.

He said: "We are already fully booked for Saturday's game.

"It has been like a ticket office here today - family/Covid friendly appears to be popular with customers!

"We adjust the capacity according to the game and the time.

"The police and local authority have checked on us as part of Covid secure checks and we have ticked all the boxes every time."

Ole Frank pub on Gresham Avenue in Oulton

Matches have been shown on seven screens - including a new 70-inch outside screen.

Tables available on first come first served basis.