Wetherspoon to reopen beer gardens and patios

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:16 AM March 4, 2021   
Bell pub in Norwich which has an outside area so could reopen next month

Chain JD Wetherspoon, with venues across Norfolk, has announced it will reopen outside spaces at 394 of its pubs from April 12.

It is not known yet which pubs will be reopening.

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, although some will have restrictions on closing times.

They will offer a slightly reduced menu, with food available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, and staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table.

The pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Customers will be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside areas and use toilets, while test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers available.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: "We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs."

Wetherspoon has 875 pubs in the UK, including 750 in England.

