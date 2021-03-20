'Bring on the summer' - Pub owners reveal lockdown revamps

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021

Pub owners in west Norfolk have been carrying out lockdown refurbishments during the pandemic in the hopes of returning bigger and better for their customers when restrictions ease.

Bedingfeld Arms in Oxborough, run by Stephen and Catkin Parker, has been repainted on the outside, and its dining rooms and all bedrooms have also been done up.

The owners have also made 10 new pub garden tables and have upgraded their cellar and heating for outdoor dining.

They are currently working on their menus with the hope of reopening on Friday, May 21 with a full team.

They said: "Bookings for meals and bedrooms are already filling up. And judging by the number or large bookings we are taking for our private Oak and Stone dining room after June 21, there are a lot of parties being planned out there. Bring on the summer."

Another pub which has also being using the lockdown to its advantage is The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, which has undergone similar refurbishment which has left the place "glowing" after paint pots, dusters and scrubbing brushes were pulled out, and new beds, curtains and furniture installed.

Owner Jeannette Goodrich said: "The Rose and Crown has been no lockdown sleeping beauty, in fact we’ve been buzzing, working on projects we can’t normally tackle with people in the building 365 days of the year -like building our new beach hut bar which is almost finished."

Owners of The Duck Inn at Stanhoe, Ben and Sarah Handley, repainted their pub during the last lockdown but their efforts were only enjoyed for a few weeks after they had to close again at Christmas.

But they now look forward to reopening again for both staff and customers, and have been working on new dishes.

They said: "We will be opening ‘al fresco’ in April with an innovative pop-up style offering before launching a full menu of summer excitement in May."

In King’s Lynn, Bank House and The Wenns Chop and Ale House have also been busy preparing for al fresco dining, with Bank House upgrading its riverside terrace.

Owner Michael Baldwin said: "We have been busy painting, renewing, refreshing and ensuring that when our customers return it will be like stepping back into the familiar, but with a glint and a sparkle."

