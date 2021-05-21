Published: 10:44 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM May 21, 2021

A husband and wife are selling a Norfolk restaurant situated in a historic building saying it's 'a huge wrench to say goodbye.'

William Bavin, chef-proprietor at Weavers, Diss. - Credit: Archant

Katrina and William Bavin have put up for sale Weavers in Diss for £60,000. Mr Bavin has been running the venue for 34 years. They recently reopened after lockdown but issued the sad news that the business is for sale.

Katrina Bavin, pictured outside Weavers when about to climb Kilimanjaro to raise funds for a cancer charity. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Bavin, who learned her trade as an apprentice at the Savoy in London, said: "It has nothing to do with Covid but rather that Will has realised after 34 years of 60 plus hour weeks at the intensity required to run a restaurant, he can't go on forever.

"Will was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and although it's well controlled and he feels well, it has also contributed to our decision. As much as we'd love to stay forever we realise that it can't be so and there'll never be a good time.

"Weavers has always been so much more than a job to William and I, it's our entire life and love so to say goodbye is a huge wrench. There have been hard times and long hours but the good outweigh the bad in bucket loads and we love running Weavers and will miss it so much."

The couple plan to leave in October but the wine bar, in Market Hill, is open as usual until then.

Weavers in Market Hill, Diss. The business, situated in this period property, is for sale. - Credit: Fleurets

Weavers is situated in a Grade II listed, two storey property, dating to the 15th century. It was once the home of a local society of weavers, hence its name.

Weavers in Market Hill, Diss. The business, situated in this period property, is for sale. - Credit: Fleurets

In 1584 it was given by Queen Elizabeth I to a William Croft and renovated, later sold to a butcher and over the next 300 years was used by a collar maker, grocer and silversmith.

In more recent times, a gentleman outfitters acquired the property in 1952 and applied for permission for a change of use to a restaurant in 1974.

Current owner of the business, Mr Bavin, completed his hospitality training at Norwich City College and has spent more than 30 years working in the catering industry. In 1987 he returned to his Norfolk roots, completely refurbishing the restaurant.

With Mrs Bavin joining the business in 1996, Weavers is renowned for its traditional home cooking with a favourite dish being Mr Bavin's steak, kidney and mushroom pie.











