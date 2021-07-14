Firm's warning over 'dangerous' fake GHDs being sold online

Published: 5:17 PM July 14, 2021

John Wilson, who runs Watton-based business Siriushair, has issued a warning over fake GHDs being sold online - Credit: John Wilson

A firm has warned consumers to look out for "dangerous" fake GHDs after seeing a growing number being sold online.

John Wilson, who runs Watton-based GHD repair business, Siriushair, said buying the counterfeit straighteners could lead to serious injury.

He has noticed an increasing quantity being listed on auction sites such as eBay, and believes emerging from lockdown may have something to do with the sudden upsurge.

"This sort of thing has always been an issue, but it really seems to be picking up again," said Mr Wilson.

"Because of the lockdown ending people really want to look their best, so counterfeiters are swamping the market with fakes.

"The problem is that the components being used in these products are quite dangerous.

"I have come across a number of stories of them setting on fire, and I've been posting links on my website to warn people."

GHD, which stands for Good Hair Day, is probably the UK's best-known brand when it comes to hair styling devices.

But for the average buyer its products are relatively expensive, ranging from £92 to £299 on the company's official website.

It perhaps explains why many are desperate to seek out cheaper prices via online marketplaces.

But Mr Wilson said items advertised as 'new' and priced significantly lower than the retail value are almost certainly too good to be true.

"You have a look on eBay now and there are some for £28 which is just ridiculous," he added. "These sellers are praying on people who cannot afford to buy the original item.

"I had one customer send some straighteners for repair because the wire had started smoking near where your wrist would be. They could easily be dropped onto your face and this is 200C heat we're talking about.

"GHDs all come with a product code, but sellers will say their items 'cannot be registered to the system'.

"I can tell they are counterfeit, but Joe Bloggs would not know because they really do look the same.

"This needs to be highlighted and, even if we can prevent one person using fakes, it is worth it."