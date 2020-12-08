Published: 1:23 PM December 8, 2020

The owners of a Norwich pub offering bistro-style food have put the business up for sale because it no longer "fits their profile".

Award-winning chef patron Dan Smith, who runs the Warwick Street Social in the city's Golden Triangle, said the pub business was for sale for £85,000 but not as a result of Covid.

In fact he said the decision to sell was made just before lockdown. Mr Smith, who won the coveted title of television's Great British Menu chef in 2016, and business partner Greg Adjemian also run the Ingham Swan and the the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross.

The duo operate these venues under the business G&D Ventures.

Mr Smith said: "The Warwick Street Social doesn't fit our fine dining profile anymore and unlike the other two, we don't own the building. It's a great location though and another operator will take it on and make it work.

The Warwick Street Social business is for sale. - Credit: Archant

"Obviously Covid has had a devastating effect on all our businesses but that's not the reason for selling the Warwick Street Social."

But he added he felt Norwich City Council could do more to help city centre based businesses: "The curfews haven't helped and if they aren't careful they will end up with a lot of empty buildings."

Mr Smith and Mr Adjemian's fine dining 'at home' meals have proved successful during lockdown with three different menus to choose from. Diners collect from the venues with dishes simply needing cooking or plating up.

Chef patron Dan Smith - Credit: Archant

Back in 2017, the Ingham Swan was destroyed in a fire but after a lengthy refurbishment, reopened in March 2019.

The Warwick Street Social, formerly the Mad Moose, opened under G&D Ventures in 2016. It is for sale, leasehold, and described as being "ideal for a hands-on owner". It offers more than 100 covers across two floors and a large external area.

Its location is at the top of the incline in Warwick Street nestled among rows of Victorian houses.



