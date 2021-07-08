Bar offering discount to emergency services, care workers and armed forces

Published: 11:55 AM July 8, 2021

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setchey, near King's Lynn, will be offering Blue Light Card holders a discount on all food. - Credit: The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant

A west Norfolk business has announced it will be offering Blue Light Card holders a discount on all of its food.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant in Setchey, near King's Lynn, has been open for just over a month and is located in a converted warehouse.

Its bar offers an "extensive drinks menu", with beers, wines and spirits on offer also available to buy at its Beers of Europe shop.

The family run business said it is "proud" to support the NHS, social care sector, emergency services and Armed Forces after announcing it is offering Blue Light Card holder members a discount of 15pc off all food.

The Blue Light Card is a national scheme which provides those with them a number of discount from national retailers to local businesses both online and in-store.

Kate Clark, social media manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting our emergency services by participating in the Blue Light Card scheme.

"With the very best of traditional and modern British cuisine, the fresh menu is regularly updated and the restaurant uses the finest seasonal ingredients from local suppliers where possible.

"The coffee shop is already recognised for the outstanding tea, coffee and delicious choice cakes."

The business said the discount applies in The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant only and not The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, Beers of Europe or The Steiff Shop.

The discount applies to the 4x4 Response, ambulance service, Blood Bikes, Border Force, British Army, Cave Rescue, Community First Responders, fire service, Highways England Traffic Officer, HM Armed Forces Veterans, HM Coastguard, HM Prison Service, Immigration Enforcement, Lowland Search and Rescue, MoD Fire Service, MoD Police, Mountain Rescue, NHS, police, Red Cross, Reserve Armed Forces, RNLI, Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Royal Navy, Search and Rescue, social care workers, St Andrews Ambulance, St John Ambulance and UK Visas and Immigration.

Those that qualify and do not have a Blue Light Card, can apply for one by visiting bluelightcard.co.uk