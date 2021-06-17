Just hours to go until UEA's Innovation & Impact Award winners revealed

Published: 11:03 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM June 17, 2021

The UEA Impact & Innovation awards will be held virtually this year - with the winners revealed from 5pm this evening. - Credit: UEA

The University of East Anglia's highly anticipated Innovation & Impact Awards are set to return this evening in an online ceremony.

The annual event, which usually takes place on the University's campus, recognises and marks staff, students and recent graduates for their research, ground breaking innovation and enterprise work.

The University said: "The Innovation & Impact Awards shine a light on projects that have created significant impact beyond academia and have involved collaborations with partners such as industry, policy makers and NGOs.

"Previous winners include the Noirwich crime writing festival, the Microplastic Detection project, and student/graduate start-ups Catching a Fish in Norway, e-Surgery, Coral Eyewear and Safepoint."

This year, the UEA judging panel was joined by a guest judge for each category.

Partner organisations Archant, Barclays, Big C, Lotus, NHS Norfolk and Waveney, Norwich Theatre, and Norfolk County Council leant peers to the awards to share their knowledge and expertise.

Karen Jones, UEA Chancellor, and Christie Watson, Professor of Medical and Health Humanities, will also be speaking during the event this evening.

The winners of each category will be revealed on the Eastern Daily Press Business' twitter page @edpbusiness from the beginning of the ceremony at 5pm.

A live blog will also be posted to this page, so check back this afternoon for build up and reaction to the night's events.

The Innovation & Impact Awards Finalists 2021:

Award for Student or Graduate Innovation and Enterprise

Guest Judge: Glen Webster, Barclays

- James Beavis, Muhammed Ozsoy (School of Pharmacy) for Squiish Ltd

- Josh Davies, Stuart Heyworth (School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies) for Beep

- Vyvyan Evans (School of Environmental Sciences) for Green Grub Solutions

Outstanding Social or Cultural Impact

Guest Judge: Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre

- Dr Andrew G Mayes (School of Chemistry) for Skeletons in the kitchen cupboard: Revealing Hidden Plastic in Tea Bags

- Prof Mika Brown, Prof Maria Gomez Bedoya, Katie Frost (School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies) for UEA Language Programme

- Dr Tom Roebuck, Dr Sophie Butler (School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing) for Unlocking the Archive: Transforming Historic Book Collections in the East of England

Outstanding Impact in Policy and Practice

Guest Judge: Fiona McDiarmid, Norfolk County Council

- Prof Andrew Fearne (Norwich Business School) for ‘Who Buys My Food?’ - From insight to action: Transforming small-scale food and drink businesses

- Dr Karen Milton (Norwich Medical School) for Developing the first global guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour for people with disability

- Dr Rupert Read (School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies) for Reinterpreting the Precautionary Principle and elaborating its consequences for government, media and civil society.

Outstanding Impact in Health, Wellbeing and Welfare

Guest Judge: Mel Pascale, Big C

- Prof Kevin Daniels, Prof Sara Connolly, Dr Helen Fitzhugh (Norwich Business School) for Developing evidence-based wellbeing approaches to help improve wellbeing and productivity across the Police Force for England and Wales.

- Prof Samuel Fountain (School of Biological Sciences) for Development of Gefapixant, a first-in-class therapy for chronic cough

- Prof Sally Hardy (School of Health Sciences) for A Centenary of Caring

Outstanding Commercialisation of Research

Guest Judge: Lorna Willis, Archant

- James Gardiner (Norwich Business School) for Studious Digital Education Ltd: The Ryze App

- Dr Amanda Hopes, Prof Thomas Mock (School of Environmental Sciences) for Precision genome engineering with OmicronCR

- Prof Jonathan Todd, Dr Ana Bermejo Martinez (School of Biological Sciences) for Bioacrylic acid production from Seaweed

Partnership of the Year

Guest Judge: Matt Windle, Lotus

- Dr Michael Grey, Dr Sarah Hanson, Ellen Boucher (School of Health Sciences), Prof Michael Hornberger (Norwich Medical School), for The SCORES Project

- Mark Hitchcock (Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences) for UEA Health and Social Care Partners

- Dr Guy Peryer (School of Health Sciences) for Mobilising Compassionate Communities across East Anglia: a public health approach to palliative and end of life care

- Prof Wenjia Wang, Dr Ben Milner (School of Computing Sciences) for Developing AI Methods for Enhancing Seabed Mapping

Outstanding Contribution/Response to Covid-19

Guest Judge: Melanie Craig, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

- Dr Felix Naughton (School of Health Sciences) and Prof Caitlin Notley (Norwich Medical School) for The C-19 health behaviour and wellbeing daily tracker study

- Dr Lisa Taylor (School of Health Sciences) for Placement innovation to recover placement hours lost due to Covid-19 enabling health students’ course progression.

- Prof Aram Saeed and colleagues from across Schools of Biological Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, Faculty of Science Lab Technicians, Research & Innovation Services and external partners including Lotus Cars, for Rapid Regional Response to the Pandemic – Innovation and Collaboration

Chancellor's Award for Outstanding Achievement

Winner: Norwich Testing Initiative

- Colleagues across Norwich Medical School, School of Computing Sciences, UEA Health and Social Care Partners, IT and Computing Services, Earlham Institute and Anglia Innovation Partnership

The UEA judging panel for the 2021 Innovation & Impact Awards:

- Prof Fiona Lettice, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation (Chair)

- Helen Lewis, Director of Research & Innovation

- Prof Laura Bowater, Director of Innovation

- Dr Jon Carter, Head of Innovation

- Julia Sheldrake, Head of Research

- Julie Schofield, Head of Business Partnerships

- Prof Claire Jowitt, Associate Dean for Research

- Dr Ben Little, Associate Dean for Innovation

- Prof Michael Hornberger, Associate Dean for Innovation

- Prof Brian Reid, Associate Dean for Innovation

- Prof Konstantinos Chalvatzis, Associate Dean for Innovation

- Prof Ted Turocy, Associate Dean for Research