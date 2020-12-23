Published: 7:24 AM December 23, 2020

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is for sale. - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs, both rebuilt after being bombed during the Second World War, are for sale.

The Gorleston Tramway and the Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth are for sale for £375,000 and £250,000 respectively.



But the sales could not come at a worse time when pubs are suffering because of Covid.

The Tramway opened in the 19th century, named after the Yarmouth and Gorleston Horse Tramway close by.

The building was destroyed by bombing in 1941 and was rebuilt in 1950.

The Tramway in Gorleston is for sale. - Credit: Archant

Last year it closed for more than two weeks, after its former landlord left after an incident in which a woman set fire to the toilets after a costly refurbishment.

The ground floor includes a bar, lounge, conservatory, a dining/games area, kitchen and cellar.

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs is living accommodation with a lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and office as well as a south-facing roof terrace.

Agents East surveyors said: "It is a well located public house that could suit conversion."



The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth underwent a £20,000 refurbishment last year.

It dates to 1828 and was once owned by the Lacons brewery.

Despite boasting a revamped kitchen and new games room, the pub closed and it was believed Tesco was interested in buying the site.

The property is a semi-detached two storey building on the corner of Market Place and Church Plain.

The ground floor comprises a bar, lounge, dining area and kitchen. At basement level there is a further bar with function space and the cellar.

It also comes with living accommodation above including a lounge, kitchen/diner, three bedrooms and a shower room. It too was destroyed by a bomb dropped in 1943 and rebuilt in 1960.

Agents East surveyors said: "The frontage to Church Plain incorporates an ornate portico entrance with large bow windows either side."

It comes as Number 12 pub and the Warwick Street Social in Norwich also went up for sale earlier this month.