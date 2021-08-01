Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale

Published: 3:06 PM August 1, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM August 1, 2021

Rebecca and Bethany Sadler held Twin Bakes' first pop sale on Saturday July 31 in Norwich's Castle Quarter to great success - Credit: Chris Rea

A bakery business that launched during lockdown has sold out during its first pop-up sale in Norwich.

Identical twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler, who grew up baking with their grandmother, launched the aptly named Twin Bakes during lockdown in 2020.

Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength with the sisters making and delivering celebration cakes, treat boxes and brownies to happy customers across Norfolk from their base in Bradwell.

Now, the duo have held their first pop-up sale, another successful venture which saw the team sell out of baked treats before the end of the day.

Bethany Sadler said: "We would like to see where else we can do [a pop-up] so we're now looking at different areas. It was just such a big surprise, we had no idea what it was going to be like, we're both really pleased and we can't wait to do another one."