News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:06 PM August 1, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM August 1, 2021
Rebecca and Bethany Sadler held Twin Bakes first pop sale on Saturday July 31 in Norwich's Castle Quarter to great success

Rebecca and Bethany Sadler held Twin Bakes' first pop sale on Saturday July 31 in Norwich's Castle Quarter to great success - Credit: Chris Rea

A bakery business that launched during lockdown has sold out during its first pop-up sale in Norwich.

Identical twin sisters Rebecca and Bethany Sadler, who grew up baking with their grandmother, launched the aptly named Twin Bakes during lockdown in 2020.

Twin Bakes sold just under 900 bakes goods during its first pop-up sale on Saturday July 31 in Norwich

Twin Bakes sold just under 900 bakes goods during its first pop-up sale on Saturday July 31 in Norwich - Credit: Chris Rea

Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength with the sisters making and delivering celebration cakes, treat boxes and brownies to happy customers across Norfolk from their base in Bradwell.

Now, the duo have held their first pop-up sale, another successful venture which saw the team sell out of baked treats before the end of the day.

Twin Bakes sold out during its first pop-up sale in Castle Quarter on Saturday July 31.

Twin Bakes sold out during its first pop-up sale in Castle Quarter on Saturday July 31. - Credit: Chris Rea

Taking place in Castle Quarter on Saturday, July 31, the sisters sold almost 900 baked goods.

Bethany Sadler said: "We would like to see where else we can do [a pop-up] so we're now looking at different areas. It was just such a big surprise, we had no idea what it was going to be like, we're both really pleased and we can't wait to do another one."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman found dead in home
  2. 2 Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans
  3. 3 Hardware store owners retiring after more than 60 years
  1. 4 Norfolk RSPCA cattery full as owners give up lockdown pets
  2. 5 Sweet Caroline and a dodgy knee - review of Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights
  3. 6 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
  4. 7 'Absolutely wonderful' - Organiser's delight at Old Buckenham Airshow success
  5. 8 Firefighters tackling smoking car after crash near pub
  6. 9 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
  7. 10 Weather warning as more thunderstorms set to hit parts of the region
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Paul Eastwood who had been a favourite with Norfolk audiences.

Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
the final resting places were a sanctuary of simplicity

'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
mousehold graffiti Fast & Furious

Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus