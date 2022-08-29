Under fire airline TUI ranked second worst for delays

TUI were the airline ranked second worst for delays - Credit: Archant

Under fire airline TUI has been ranked as the second worst air carrier for flight delays from UK airports last year.

The firm has come in for criticism this summer after a catalogue of delays and disruption in services at Norwich Airport.

And analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data carried out by the PA News agency ranked TUI as the second worst for punctuality in 2021.

Holidaymakers have faced delays due to operational issues with TUI flights - Credit: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

It found its flights had an average delay of 13 minutes and 18 seconds behind schedule, second to Hungarian carrier Wizz Air, with an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule.

This was followed by British Airways (12 minutes and 42 seconds) – including its subsidiary BA CityFlyer – Virgin Atlantic (12 minutes) and Loganair (11 minutes and 30 seconds).

Longest average delay for departures from UK airports in 2021 - Credit: Press Association Images

TUI did not want to comment.

Staff operational issues at the airline led to major disruption for holidaymakers flying from Norwich Airport this summer, with cancellations, delays and unscheduled stops.

Norwich Airport - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Last week, a flight from Norwich to Mahon - on the Spanish island of Menorca - was diverted to Aberdeen so a replacement crew member for another flight could be picked up.

And earlier this month, TUI passengers heading from Norwich to Mallorca and Corfu had unscheduled stops at Belfast, so a crew member could be picked up.

TUI previously explained that flights out of Norwich Airport are operated by Sunwing on behalf of TUI Airways using pilots from the outsource company.

But these Sunwing pilots cannot operate on TUI aircraft, the airline has explained - although TUI cabin crew are trained to operate on Sunwing aircraft.

A spokeswoman for TUI previously said: "On the rare occasions we do have operational disruption our recovery options are less straightforward than in some of the larger TUI aircraft bases.

"We also have the added complexity that the broader aviation ecosystem is currently impacted by well-publicised industry-wide issues, which can compound operational disruption."

The two most used airlines by UK passengers, EasyJet and Ryanair, were among the leading performers in terms of punctuality.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures from UK airports by airlines with more than 2,500 flights. Cancelled flights were not included.