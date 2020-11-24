Published: 4:52 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

How the development of new homes centred around a marina near Trowse would look. Pic: supplied - Credit: Archant

A businessman has shared his vision for “the largest, single most important scheme in the region” on land near Trowse.

Images showing how the high end development of new homes centred around a marina would look. Pic: supplied - Credit: Archant

SPC Holdings, spearheaded by Andre Serruys, owns land earmarked for a major complex of at least 1,600 new homes centred around a marina.

The site will also include shops, bars and restaurants all within the idyllic rural surroundings south of Norwich.

Mr Serruys secured planning permission in 2013 to build at the Deal Ground and nearby former May Gurney site. Work is yet to start because it forms part of a bigger development that side of the city with a masterplan and feasibility study agreed by Norwich City Council back in June, as the East Norwich Partnership.

Images showing how the high end development of new homes centred around a marina would look. Pic: EDP library - Credit: Archant

The development has also been delayed over money needed by the council for the proposed improvements to the Trowse swing bridge.

Mr Serruys, who said he fully supported the creation of a masterplan for the regeneration of the whole area, has now given some insight into how the complex could look, subject to a planning application and approval.

“Ultimately it is the masterplan that will dictate what goes where in holistic terms but our sites with the river Wensum to the north and the river Yare to the east of the Deal Ground and west of the May Gurney sites are fundamental in terms of the enabling of the redevelopment of the wider area.

“The proposals are driven not by cramming in unsightly high-rise housing blocks but rather the entire concept is driven by the aspiration to create a waterside development of housing, employment, artisan shops, bars, restaurants and marinas which all sit in harmony within idyllic rural surroundings and open space amenities.

Images showing how the high end development of new homes centred around a marina would look. Pic: suplied - Credit: Archant

“This will be a destination with walkways along the river banks and through natural green space, all with direct bridge links to Whitlingham Country Park and close to the city centre. It is, at once, a destination with its own identity and an extension to the beautiful city of Norwich.

“We are excited by the prospects and opportunities here, to work together with the East Norwich Partnership with its bold and creative ideas to create something very special indeed. The development is considered by local cross party politicians as the largest and single most important scheme in the region.”

Paul Kendrick, Norwich City councillor, previously described the plans as an “if” development and said he would not bet on it going ahead. But now he said now he was “more optimistic” about the scheme.

“It does come down to resources and infrastructure, the infrastructure needs to be there,” he added. “However it is a large site and should be able to pay its way.”

Developers Andre Serruys who hopes to gain permission to build on land in Norwich. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

