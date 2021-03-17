Trading standards probe into late Mother's Day flowers

Published: 6:00 AM March 17, 2021

Many mothers have been left flowerless after companies failed to deliver before Mother's Day. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An investigation has been launched in the wake of a host of complaints about Norfolk mums not receiving their flowers in time for Mother's Day.

It comes after hundreds nationally were reported to have been left flowerless on the big day after multiple companies failed to deliver.

Norwich daughter Sian Scannell was one of those left disappointed when flowers she had ordered for mum Ivonne did not arrive in time for Sunday.

She ordered the flowers from Lovely Flora World and had paid extra to ensure the bouquet was delivered by Mother's Day.

Ms Scannell said: "Nothing came for my mum on Saturday, so I thought 'well it's very unlikely but perhaps they'll come on the Sunday'.

"Then nothing came, so I emailed them, called them and even went on Facebook, where there were loads and loads of people saying 'where are my flowers?' and that's putting it politely.

"She's still not got the flowers. When you're not seeing your parents at the moment they've kind of ruined everyone's day.

"I thought I'd make an effort this year especially so I wanted to get her flowers and I was then running around like a twit on the Sunday trying to find flowers in the supermarkets which was not fun at all and I didn't have a lot of joy.

"I'm worried people will still be ordering and not getting their flowers if they haven't been able to get any and don't see the reviews."

A Norfolk Trading Standards spokesperson said: "We have received a small number of complaints of late deliveries regarding Mother's Day flowers.

"Anyone experiencing issues with deliveries should contact Citizens Advice who can pass on any relevant complaints to Trading Standards, who will take action where necessary.

"The Citizens Advice website is also a really good source of information for anyone buying products or services online: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer"

If flowers arrive damaged or wilted consumers should be eligible for a full refund under the Consumer Rights Act.

Lovely Flora World have been contacted for comment.