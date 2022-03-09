Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK

With the price of fuel soaring across the country, here are some tips to help you watch the pennies.

Oil prices have risen amid concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts reached 165.2p on Tuesday, up nearly 3p on Monday’s 162.3p.

The RAC said the jump was the largest on records dating back to the year 2000.

Money saving expert, Nick Drewe from WeThrift, has shared six ways drivers can cut down on their fuel costs.

1. Use cashback schemes and loyalty cards

"From Texaco to Sainsburys, various petrol stations and supermarkets offer cashback schemes and loyalty cards to encourage customers to use their services.

"Every time you buy fuel at a particular station, you simply have to swipe your loyalty card and points are then awarded.

"BP offers a loyalty scheme where if you earn 200 points, you’ll be able to claim £1 off your fuel or shop purchases.

"With a Tesco Clubcard, you’ll be able to earn one point for every £2 spent every time you fill up at the supermarket’s petrol station."

2. Be conscious of how much you’re topping up

"Every time you fill up your tank, make sure to only top up what your car requires at the time.

"A top tip to deciding the correct amount of fuel you need is to keep a consumption notebook in your glove box or keeping a record on your phone.

"For every visit to the petrol station, note down how much fuel you put in your car to get from A to B.

"In this ever-changing economy, be sure to record your fuel consumption in litres and not in pounds."

3. Select your sat-nav app carefully

"If you’re driving in an unfamiliar location, make sure you use a sat-nav to avoid going in circles and wasting your running costs.

"Sat-navs show you the quickest route to your destination. They can also work in real time and help you avoid getting stuck in traffic.

"Some models will even select the most economical route to help you avoid fuel-stealing obstacles such as large hills and heavy stop-start traffic.

"A new ‘eco-friendly routing’ feature on Google Maps instructs drivers on the most economic route to take."

4. Fill up your tank at supermarket

"Supermarket fuel is often cheaper than branded fuel

"While supermarket fuel usually comes from the same refineries as the big brands like Shell or Esso, these brands will usually add a range of special additives to improve efficiency and performance - which is why they tend to cost more."

5. Inflate your tyres to the right pressure

"If you have the incorrect tyre pressure, you'll be using more fuel to keep your car running smoothly.

"This is because of the added friction which comes from a misshapen tyre.

"To know what the recommended tyre pressure is for your vehicle, first check your vehicle handbook.

"Sometimes the pressure could be printed either in the sill of the driver's door or on the inside of the fuel tank flap.

"Your vehicle manufacturer may also suggest different tyre pressures for your front and rear tyres so it is always worth doing your research."

6. Drive smoothly

"One of the easiest ways to save on fuel is to drive in a smooth manner.

"Be sure to accelerate smoothly and avoid hard breaks to limit your fuel consumption.

"Shifting gears from time to time can also help you to avoid throwing away your fuel.

"If you’re driving a new model, check if your vehicle has a gear-shift indicator, as this will inform you of the most economical and efficient point to change your gear.

"Apps such as Aviva Drive record your driving style and give you indications on how to improve it."