Company wins national award after developing products in wake of Covid
- Credit: Peerless Plastics and Coatings
A Norfolk company has been recognised for its innovative work during the pandemic after developing a range of products in the wake of Covid.
Peerless Plastics & Coatings in Thetford won the Material Innovation category at the Plastic Industry Awards 2021 for its anti-microbial coatings for plastics.
The firm, which makes hard coatings to help plastics last longer and give protection against various bacteria and viruses, had seen heightened demand for its products as a result of the pandemic.
It said there was a rise in concern about surface hygiene as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, the team developed a new range of anti-microbial and Covid-19 related products to help.
Among those launched over the last 18 months include anti-fog PPE, police riot helmet visors, Covid screens and desk and table covers.
Judges commended the project as "an exceptional piece of development for a demanding application".
Peter Llewellyn-Stamp, managing director at Peerless Plastics & Coatings, said: "I am very proud of our team who have worked extremely hard over the last couple of years.
"We are hoping this award will help us further promote the use of hard coatings to extend the life of plastic products and increase sustainability."
