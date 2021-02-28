Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant

Published: 1:48 PM February 28, 2021

A restaurant serving Greek cuisine looks set to be opening in the former home of Giraffe in Norwich city centre.

The Boparan Restaurant Group announced it would be closing the Giraffe branch on Chapelfield Plain in March 2019, with the restaurant shutting its doors in July of that year.

It was one of 27 closures by the group at the time.

The building has stood empty since then, but last week an application was lodged with Norwich City Council to put up seven signs at the site, just outside the Chantry Place shopping centre, which was given its new name in October.

It has been lodged by restaurant chain The Real Greek, which serves Greek and Eastern Mediterranean dishes including hot and cold meze and souvlaki wraps.

It has branches across the country, including in Bournemouth, London, Bristol and Reading. It is owned by Fulham Shore, which also operates the Franco Manca pizza chain.

Proposed illustrations submitted with the planning documents show The Real Greek signage on front of the building.

We have contacted those involved for more details.