Landlord of historic pub closes doors with 'broken heart'

A historic pub in south Norfolk which was once frequented by WW2 US airmen has closed it doors following an 'infringement of clauses'.

The Greyhound in Tibenham has announced its closure on social media due what it said was 'minor' breaches of clauses in its lease during Covid-19.

The pub, in The Street, dates back to 1731 and was a mainstay of the US Air Force during the Second World War.

Picture of four American airmen drinking at the Tibenham pub. - Credit: Eric Ratcliffe

Hollywood legend James Stewart was based at Tibenham and the pub displayed items connected to him from that time.

The American actor and military pilot was one of the most famous names to serve in the region. He arrived in Britain with the 445th Bomb Group in November 1943 ,when the Group was assigned to Tibenham.

In March 1944, he was transferred to RAF Old Buckenham as group operations officer of the 453rd Bombardment Group.

Film legend James Stewart. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

He paid return visits to Norfolk in later years, and opened the Norfolk Gliding Clubs Airshow in Tibenham in 1975.

During WW2, Tibenham Airfield was home to the 445th Bombardment Group from November 1943. Since the war ended, Tibenham airfield has become a site of pilgrimage for veterans and the families of many Americans who served there.

Eric Ratcliffe, former Tibenham resident and author, said: "I used to hear stories of the airmen going to the pub and having a drink."

He added that he provided the pub with a picture of a group of four American airmen using it.

Eric Ratcliffe with his book The Kassel Raid. - Credit: Eric Ratcliffe

Gareth Roderick-Jones, chairman of Tibenham Parish Council, said Mr Stewart was well known in the area and also confirmed American airmen used to "use The Greyhound as their local".

He added: "We did have photos on the walls, they have now gone to the gliding club for safekeeping."

But the pub, which also hosted 1940s wartime events in its grounds, closed its doors this week and Mr Roderick-Jones said its tenant moved out a few days ago.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "It's with great regret, that I have to announce the closure of our wonderful local community pub.

"Struggling to put into words but, suffice to say, it's broken my heart.

"Unfortunately, the developers won the battle, due to 'minor' infringements of clauses in the lease. Most, relating to the Covid situation.

"Basically, it wasn't cost effective to contest the breaches.

"Hopefully they'll sell it to someone with the money and incentive to keep this bastion to commerce alive.

"I will always cherish the love made, the love lost, the battles fought and the battles lost but mainly the smiles and laugher, this wonderful place made.

"It's been 12 years and 12 years I will never regret."

Reacting to the news, Carol Stevenson said: "This pub was my home for so many years and the centre of a wonderful community.

"Fingers crossed that someone buys it to keep it as the village pub and hub of the community.

"Too many villages are losing their pubs, shops and community centre's."

Tim Harvey said: "A whole heap of WW2 history gone there. Sad day."

Picture of previous 1940s weekend event at The Greyhound pub in Tibenham. - Credit: Archant

Mr Roderick-Jones added that the pub was registered as a community asset and its closure leaves "a great hole" in the community.

"We have got a village hall, but that's all we've got now", he said.

"We've only had one pub for many, many years, that's now gone of course.

"We don't have a shop. The range of activities available to people here is very limited.

"Closing the pub has dealt us a great blow."

Aircraft on display at previous 1940s weekend in Tibenham. - Credit: Archant

It comes after plans for seven two-bedroom holiday lodges behind the historic pub were approved last June.

Andrew McArdle, who was speaking on behalf of those objecting to the plans, said The Greyhound had been at the heart of the village for 300 years and the lodges would take away from space used for community events.

The applicant, Martin Adams, said at the time that the proposals had been misunderstood, and they were needed to ensure the pub could survive.

The pub's landlord Rob Smith has been contacted for comment.