Glen Mallett at The Crown pub in Reepham in 2017 - Credit: Ian Burt

The landlords of a popular market town pub are stepping down following half a decade of pulling pints there.

Glen and Lisa Mallett first took over The Crown in Reepham in August 2017, just in time for the town’s annual festival.

But following five successful years behind the bar of the historic pub, the couple are moving on.

In a statement posted to the pub’s Facebook page on Wednesday, September 28, the Mallett’s explained why they had made the difficult decision.

It read: “It is with great sadness that myself and Glen have made the extremely difficult decision to leave the pub due to health and economic climate reasons. We have had such an amazing five years and have made so many friends.

“We are working with the brewery to try to get someone to replace us as soon as possible but in the meantime would love to see as many of you as we can.”

Speaking to this paper, Mrs Mallett added: "We'll be saying a proper goodbye and thank you to the community once we finalise everything."

Campaigners rejoiced in 2014 when the mid-Norfolk pub was saved from closure after an application to turn The Crown into a family home was refused by a planning inspector.

Fears for the pub resurfaced in 2017 but they were alleviated after Mr and Mrs Mallett declared it would have “a long and bright future” after they reopened it in August of the same year.

The couple are well-known in the Fakenham area having run Fakenham Community Centre for many years.

They are also past organisers of the town's popular beer festival and ran the shop Sweets 'n' Things, Fakenham Info Hub, and the tourist information centre, as well as supplying school uniforms for local schools and running a dry-cleaning service.

Mr Mallet is also a former operations manager for Suffolk County Council, and his wife a former Fakenham town councillor.

The Crown had been given a major refurbishment, inside and out, and received rave reviews from visitors.