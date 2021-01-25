Published: 4:45 PM January 25, 2021

The pretty thatched Staithe 'n' Willow cafe on the Broads is for sale. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

A picturesque cafe on the Norfolk Broads, which dates to the 1600s, is up for sale.

Paradise on the Broads: Staithe 'n' Willow is for sale. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

Staithe 'n' Willow in Horning, which has operated as a waterside cafe and restaurant for many years, was taken over by the current owners just under two years ago.

The venue is currently closed because of Covid although operating a successful fish and chip takeaway service. The owners stressed they would still be operating until they found a new buyer.

Since taking over, the new owners have refurbished the restaurant, kitchen and a holiday cottage.

Inside the restaurant, currently closed because of Covid. The business owners are currently operating a fish and chip takeaway service and this will continue. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

"They have also worked hard to build the reputation of the business particularly within the local community and have tried to assist the local residents at this time with food deliveries and the opening of a fish and chip shop takeaway service on a Friday night," states Everett, Masson & Furby.

Staithe 'n Willow is for sale on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Everett, Masson & Furby

"Whilst the owners are unable to continue with the business long term it does present an ideal chance for someone new to benefit from the refurbishment works. With holidaying in the UK is expected to grow significantly once restrictions are lifted and the Norfolk Broads being one of the top tourists attractions in the area, it is clear that the business will be able to generate a significant turnover in the rights hands."

The rent is £26,500 a year for the building which has a restaurant situated on the ground floor, the owner's accommodation above, as well as a two storey holiday cottage with courtyard seating and a private garden area.

The owner's accommodation has an open plan kitchen, dining and study area as well as a lounge with views down the river, a double bedroom and en suite shower room.



The holiday cottage has a kitchen, bathroom, living area and a double bedroom.



There is private parking included as well as public parking in the immediate area. The private garden could also be used for additional customer seating to increase the numbers of covers that can be accommodated.

"There really is a lot on offer with this business and property and it certainly warrants your closer inspection," add the agents.