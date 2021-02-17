Published: 5:30 AM February 17, 2021

A tattoo studio could be going in to a unit above the Rabbit coffee shop in Pottergate if it gets the go-ahead from Norwich City Council. - Credit: Archant library/Claire Yaxley

A tattoo firm with five staff could be taking over the first floor of a period building in Norwich Lanes.

A planning application has been submitted by Joe Wythe, who runs Factotum Body Modification studio in St John Maddermarket.

He hopes to move into space formerly occupied by the Gin Temple, a bar above the Rabbit coffee shop at number 6, Pottergate.

The application would see four tattoo stations created in the 19th century listed end terrace.

The application proposes the use of the first floor of 6 and 8 Pottergate. A planning application submitted to Norwich City Council requires the use to be changed from a drinking establishment to a tattoo studio.

You may also want to watch:

The building used to be occupied by the restaurant Roots before the Rabbit coffee shop opened in 2018.

A decision will be made at a planning meeting next month.

This newspaper contacted Mr Wythe for comment.







