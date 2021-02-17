Tattoo parlour to take over former bar above coffee shop
- Credit: Archant library/Claire Yaxley
A tattoo firm with five staff could be taking over the first floor of a period building in Norwich Lanes.
A planning application has been submitted by Joe Wythe, who runs Factotum Body Modification studio in St John Maddermarket.
He hopes to move into space formerly occupied by the Gin Temple, a bar above the Rabbit coffee shop at number 6, Pottergate.
The application would see four tattoo stations created in the 19th century listed end terrace.
The application proposes the use of the first floor of 6 and 8 Pottergate. A planning application submitted to Norwich City Council requires the use to be changed from a drinking establishment to a tattoo studio.
You may also want to watch:
The building used to be occupied by the restaurant Roots before the Rabbit coffee shop opened in 2018.
A decision will be made at a planning meeting next month.
Most Read
- 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
- 2 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
- 3 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
- 4 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
- 5 Man found drunk and asleep in car at Shell garage banned from driving
- 6 Mother's plea to drivers after daughter thrown from pony on country road
- 7 Norwich City Hall bronze doors damaged in pink paint protest
- 8 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
- 9 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
- 10 N&N warned over staff not always washing hands or wearing PPE
This newspaper contacted Mr Wythe for comment.