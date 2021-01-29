Norfolk farmers offered Swedish insights into climate challenges

Published: 11:18 AM January 29, 2021

Per Frankelius, an associate professor at Linköping University in Sweden, will speak to Norfolk farmers at an online meeting - Credit: Per Frankelius

A Scandinavian perspective on how Norfolk farmers can meet their environmental challenges will be presented at an online meeting next week.

The Morley Agricultural Foundation (TMAF), a farm research charity based near Wymondham, will host its annual Winter Talks online this year, starting at 2pm on Thursday, February 4.

The event gives farmers the chance to hear from "two of Europe’s most influential thought-leaders" on how agriculture’s carbon footprint can be measured and reduced to meet the industry's net-zero emissions goals.

The first speaker is is Per Frankelius, an associate professor at Linköping University in Sweden, whose ambition is to “understand and stimulate innovations in agriculture”.

His talk will be on the topic of "Agriculture: climate villain or climate hero?".

He is joined by Matilda Rosen, also from Linköping University, who leads its Agtech 2030 initiative and will present two examples, from Europe and the US, of how farmers are profiting from carbon capturing services.

There is also a presentation from TMAF's first fully-funded PhD student, Harvey Armstrong, who will explain his four-year project to investigate the effects of legume rotations on soil microbe populations.