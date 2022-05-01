From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?
- Credit: PA
Another bank holiday is approaching and people will be getting ready to spend the day with family and friends.
Opening times will change for bank holiday Monday (May 2) at many major stores across the country.
Whether you are looking to stock up on barbeque supplies or are hoping to spruce up the house with new furnishings, here are all the changes to be aware of.
Supermarkets
Morrisons
Morrisons stores will be opening later and closing earlier on bank holiday Monday.
The opening hours are between 7am and 8pm on May 2.
For more information on local store opening times you can visit Morrisons' store locator here.
Most Read
- 1 7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk
- 2 First look inside Norwich's 'forecourt of the future'
- 3 Riverside home of two Norfolk writers goes up for sale for £675,000
- 4 Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross
- 5 How two words left Norfolk's plans for thousands of homes in limbo
- 6 Two arrested as tempers flare at livestock market vegan protest
- 7 Are parts of north Norfolk becoming Airbnb-next-the-Sea?
- 8 Roundabout on A149 closed following four-vehicle crash
- 9 Tide cuts off large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast
- 10 Missing teenager found safe
Tesco
Tesco Express stores will be open as usual but its larger stores will have shorter opening times on May 2.
Its larger stores will be open from 8am to 6pm.
Local store opening times can be found using Tesco's store locator here.
Lidl
Lidl will close two hours earlier than its normal operating times on Monday, May 2.
Its opening times are from 8am to 8pm.
Local store opening times can be found here.
Aldi
Aldi stores will be opening as normal on Saturday and Sunday but the times will change on Monday.
Stores will open 8am to 8pm for the bank holiday.
Local store opening times can be found here.
Asda
Asda's opening times vary from store to store but most will be opening as usual over the weekend, although on Monday opening times will change.
Superstores will open from 6am but will close earlier at 8pm.
Local opening times can be found here.
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's will be opening later and closing earlier on bank holiday Monday but will be open as usual on Saturday and Sunday.
The bank holiday Monday hours will be 8am to 8pm.
Local opening times can be found here.
Waitrose
Waitrose has changed its opening hours for bank holiday Monday.
Stores will be open between 9am and 6pm.
Local opening times can be found here.
Co-Op
Most Co-Op stores will be open between 10am and 4pm on bank holiday Monday.
Local opening times can be found here.
Marks and Spencer
Marks and Spencer will be operating under its normal opening hours on bank holiday Monday and will be welcoming customers between 8am and 8pm.
Local opening times can be found here.
Homeware stores
Ikea
Usually, IKEA stores are open late to 9pm on weekdays, and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.
This Monday, IKEA will be open from 10am to 7pm.
You can find local store opening hours here.
Home Bargains
Home Bargains will be changing its opening hours for bank holiday Monday.
You can visit stores between 8am and 6pm.
You can find local store details here.
The Range
The Range will be opening as normal on bank holiday Monday between 9am to 8pm.
Dunelm
Just like The Range, Dunelm stores will be operating normal hours on bank holiday Monday.
Stores will be open as usual from 9am to 8pm.
You can find local store details here.
B & M
B & M will be opening as normal for bank holiday Monday.
Poundland
Poundland will also be opening as normal on bank holiday Monday from 8am to 8pm.