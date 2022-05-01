From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?

Asda's opening times vary from store to store. - Credit: PA

Another bank holiday is approaching and people will be getting ready to spend the day with family and friends.

Opening times will change for bank holiday Monday (May 2) at many major stores across the country.

Whether you are looking to stock up on barbeque supplies or are hoping to spruce up the house with new furnishings, here are all the changes to be aware of.

Supermarkets

Morrisons

Morrisons stores will be opening later and closing earlier on bank holiday Monday.

The opening hours are between 7am and 8pm on May 2.

For more information on local store opening times you can visit Morrisons' store locator here.

Tesco

Tesco Express stores will be open as usual but its larger stores will have shorter opening times on May 2.

Its larger stores will be open from 8am to 6pm.

Local store opening times can be found using Tesco's store locator here.

Lidl

Lidl will close two hours earlier than its normal operating times on Monday, May 2.

Its opening times are from 8am to 8pm.

Local store opening times can be found here.

Aldi will close two hours earlier than normal on bank holiday Monday

Aldi

Aldi stores will be opening as normal on Saturday and Sunday but the times will change on Monday.

Stores will open 8am to 8pm for the bank holiday.

Local store opening times can be found here.

Asda

Asda's opening times vary from store to store but most will be opening as usual over the weekend, although on Monday opening times will change.

Superstores will open from 6am but will close earlier at 8pm.

Local opening times can be found here.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's will be opening later and closing earlier on bank holiday Monday but will be open as usual on Saturday and Sunday.

The bank holiday Monday hours will be 8am to 8pm.

Local opening times can be found here.

Many of the larger stores will be closing earlier on bank holiday Monday

Waitrose

Waitrose has changed its opening hours for bank holiday Monday.

Stores will be open between 9am and 6pm.

Local opening times can be found here.

Co-Op

Most Co-Op stores will be open between 10am and 4pm on bank holiday Monday.

Local opening times can be found here.

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will be operating under its normal opening hours on bank holiday Monday and will be welcoming customers between 8am and 8pm.

Local opening times can be found here.

Homeware stores

Ikea

Usually, IKEA stores are open late to 9pm on weekdays, and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

This Monday, IKEA will be open from 10am to 7pm.

You can find local store opening hours here.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains will be changing its opening hours for bank holiday Monday.

You can visit stores between 8am and 6pm.

You can find local store details here.

The Range

The Range will be opening as normal on bank holiday Monday between 9am to 8pm.

The Range will be operating as normal on bank holiday Monday

Dunelm

Just like The Range, Dunelm stores will be operating normal hours on bank holiday Monday.

Stores will be open as usual from 9am to 8pm.

You can find local store details here.

B & M

B & M will be opening as normal for bank holiday Monday.

Poundland

Poundland will also be opening as normal on bank holiday Monday from 8am to 8pm.