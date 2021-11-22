Tesco to open 24 hours as supermarkets announce Christmas opening hours

Tesco will keep its larger stores open for 24 hours a day between Monday, December 20 and Friday, December 24 - Credit: ARCHANT

Are you the type of person to have everything prepared by November?

Or perhaps a last-minute shopper that revels in the excitement of buying your Christmas dinner ingredients a day before?

Whatever you choose, it is useful to know when the shops will be open around Christmas time.

Tesco

Tesco has announced its 370 large stores will be opening for 24 hours a day between Monday, December 20 and December 24.

Opening hours carry from store to store so the retailer advise to visit its online Tesco store locator to check local opening hours.

Aldi

Aldi has decided to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day but will have plenty of opportunity for shoppers to visit during the festive period.

Morrisons

Morrisons are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but will be open on New Year's Day.

Asda

Asda will be updating its store opening hours for the Christmas period nearer the time. Up-to-date opening hours information can be found using its store locator, which will tell you its local stores' opening hours.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's are yet to announce opening times for the Christmas period but has said that its customers can keep up to date using its store locator.

Marks & Spencer will extend its opening hours till midnight between December 20 and December 23 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer will be extending its opening hours in the week leading up to Christmas day, with the majority of stores opening from 6am - 12am, Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23.

A selected number of stores will be open until 8pm on Christmas Eve, and selected stores will open on New Year's Day.

You can check your local store opening hours here.

Lidl

Lidl are yet to confirm opening hours for the Christmas period but have advised customers to use its online store locator tool to keep an eye on the latest opening times of its stores.

Waitrose

Waitrose has said most of its stores will have extended opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas Eve, closing at 11pm.

On Christmas Eve, its stores will be open from 7am - 6pm. On New Year's Eve they will be open from 8am - 6pm.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On New Year's Day, its shops will be closed with an exception of a small number which will be open between 7am and 10pm.

You can find your local store's opening hours here.







