Published: 1:52 PM November 25, 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver his one-year Spending Review in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

The cold, hard facts are now clear: Britain's economy is on its knees.

And the impact of the spending - necessary though it has been and will continue to be - will be felt for many years to come.

Buckle up, this is going to be a rough ride for everyone including East Anglia.

But what option did the chancellor have? Never in peacetime has Number 11 had to splash the cash like this before.

The most worrying revelation of all was the unemployment projection.

If the dire estimates prove to be correct 2.6 million people will find themselves out of work at the peak of this "economic emergency".

Imagine what that figure might have been were it not for the furlough scheme.

Mr Sunak sugar-coated the bad news with infrastructure spending plans - but it will be the eyewatering debt that lodges in the memory.

The chancellor attempted at the close to reach out across political divides. Focussing on the individual and family will have chimed with traditional Tories whereas calling for "common endeavour" is lifted straight from the Labour Party's founding constitution.

And the government will need everyone to grit their teeth because the economic pain is only just beginning.







